Telangana: 50 Govt Employees from One Lambadi Tanda; Mothers Bring Dramatic Transformation

Mancherial: Lambadi Tanda in Kasipeta mandal, Mancherial district, was once known for rampant consumption of country liquor. The village has undergone a dramatic transformation recently. Just a few years ago, most men in the village were plagued by alcohol addiction. The addiction not only disrupted households but also claimed the lives of many elders. However, the village's profile changed completely because of the unwavering determination of its mothers.

It began one such mother, Rajubai, who was particularly disturbed by the bleak situation in her family and the village. She resolved not to let her children suffer the same fate. Despite financial hardships, she prioritized their education, believing that education was the key to breaking the cycle of addiction and poverty. Her persistence paid off — her second son, Narasimha, became an SGT teacher in 2001, followed by her eldest son, Laxman, who got a contract job. Another son is preparing for the DSC, and her daughter Rajeshwari also became an SGT.

Rajubai’s success inspired other mothers in the village to follow her example. Gradually, more families embraced education as a means to uplift themselves. Today, the village has over 50 government employees from just 140 families, earning it the title of "the land of government jobs." Last year, ten out of 14 youths who appeared for the police constable exams secured jobs. The village now boasts employees in various sectors, including teaching, forest and police departments, revenue, science research, medicine, Singareni and banking.

The once-prevalent consumption of country liquor has completely disappeared, and the village now stands as an example of how education can transform lives and communities.

Inspiring Stories from the Village

"I have six children, and after my husband's death, raising them was challenging. We believed that education would solve our problems. Today, five of my six children have government jobs. My eldest son, Mohan, works as a junior chemist at the Singareni Power Station in Jaipur, while Murali, Chanti, and Kiran are constables, and Kamalakar is a bank manager. My youngest son, Charan, is preparing for civil services. Those who once looked down on us now see our family as an inspiration." - Ajmira Lakshmi, a resident of Lambadi Tanda.

"Coming from a poor family, I had to work to make ends meet. I even collected garbage for the panchayat. Despite these struggles, I prepared for the constable job, driven by the need to support my family. I got the job in last year's constable results, and my life has changed since." - Keloth Anil Kumar, a panchayat worker who became constable.

Sisters Become Constables

"My birthplace is Lambadi Tanda. When the constable notification was released, my baby was just six months old. Despite the challenges of caring for a young child, I prepared for the exam and secured a job as a civil constable. My sister Prasad was also selected for the constable job, making it a proud moment for our family." - Kunsoth Saroja.

The transformation of Lambadi Tanda demonstrates the power of education and the pivotal role of mothers in shaping the future of their children and community.