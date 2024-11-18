Telangana CM Reddy Challenges Modi On Delivery Of Poll Promises

Pune: On the penultimate day of electioneering for the Maharashtra Assembly Elections on Monday, Telangana chief minister Revant Reddy challenged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to form a committee and send it to Telangana.

"If there is no money to come, then send a helicopter and see if we fulfil the guarantees we have given. In Telangana, we promised a loan waiver of up to Rs 2 lakh to farmers and the loans worth Rs 18,000 crore were waived in 25 days for 23 lakh farmers. About 50,000 government jobs have been given in these ten months along with free bus services for women. We have given cylinders for Rs 500 to the poor and 200 units of free electricity to the common people. This guarantee is from the Congress party and there is no guarantee from the Modi government. With two days left for the election, if anyone wants to come and see it, they should see it. If this guarantee is wrong, then we will tender an apology" Reddy said.

This was in response to Modi's claim in several electoral rallies that Congress never fulfils the poll promises.

Regarding the state government, Reddy said Maharashtra has been made a den of traitors. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde stabbed Uddhav Thackeray and became the slave of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Similarly, Ajit Pawar also stabbed his uncle Sharad Pawar and became a slave of Modiji. In the same way, Ashok Chavan also became a slave of Modi by backstabbing Congress. All these have become slaves of Gujarat by threatening the people of the state.

Reddy said this time, the BJP is running away from the field amid the ongoing assembly elections. The Prime Minister is travelling abroad. Instead of telling what they have done for the farmers in eleven years, new issues are being raised.

"I have a question for the BJP. They made many promises in the 2014 elections. They have to answer what happened to them. Also, Adani and Ambani come first for BJP. But now, because of the Ek Hai Toh Safe Hai pitch, Mumbai is being shoved down Adani's throat," Reddy said.