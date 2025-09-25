ETV Bharat / state

Telagana Govt-Promoted Facility Spearheading Development Of Next Gen Full Motion Flight Simulators

Hyderabad: T-Works, a Telangana government-promoted prototyping centre, is spearheading the development of next-generation Full Motion Flight Simulators for all kinds of aircraft, including passenger aircraft, which is expected to end dependence on imports.

Axial Aero Private Limited, incubated at T-Works, is ready to begin commercial production and it has received Minimum Purchase Quantity to deliver five flight simulators within the next three years.

During a recent visit to T-Works, Telangana IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu reviewed the project and applauded the engineers for their innovation, a release from his office said on Thursday.

While imported simulators cost around Rs 50 crore each, Axial Aero will provide them at a far more competitive price of Rs 25–Rs 30 crore, without compromising on sophistication or performance, it said.

Flight simulators are vital for pilot training, creating a fully immersive environment that replicates the experience of flying a real aircraft. From take-offs and landings to inverted maneuvers and high-risk aerial tactics, trainees can master every aspect of aviation within a controlled environment.

Equipped with advanced electronic and automated systems identical to those in modern jets, the simulators use expansive semi-circular screens to project dynamic visuals, giving pilots an authentic sense of flight.