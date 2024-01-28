'Khela abhi baki hai': Tejashwi Yadav's 'tired CM' swipe after Nitish Kumar's exit

Tejashwi Yadav's 'tired CM' swipe after Nitish Kumar's exit

Patna (Bihar): Tejashwi Yadav, Bihar's Deputy Chief Minister until a few hours ago, on Sunday called Nitish Kumar a "tired Chief Minister" after the latter pulled his party JD (U) out of the grand alliance and joined hands with the BJP again.

Speaking to ANI, Yadav said that the recent development in the state is not a pause, but the game, according to him is yet to begin in Bihar. "He was a tired CM. Khel abhi shuru huai, khel abhi baki hain. I can give you in writing that the JDU party will be finished in 2024. The public is with us..." he said. Yadav, the son of former CM Lalu Prasad Yadav further said that the exit of Kumar will make no change for the INDIA alliance, formed to take on the BJP-led Centre in general elections.

"INDIA alliance is strong. Jo hota hai ache ke liye hota hai... (whatever happens, it is for good)" he added. He also credited the grand alliance rule for the development of the state in the last 17 months.

"Why should we not take credit for the work we have done? ... The CM who used to say that it is impossible to give jobs, we gave jobs and showed that it is possible. We brought new policies in tourism, IT, and sports. The work that was done in 17 months could not be done in 17 years (of BJP-JDU rule). We did historic work in the 17 months..." Yadav added. He also said that it was the mahagathbandhan that made Nitish Kumar made him distribute appointment letters.

"When Nitish Kumar was with us, he used to say that so much work is being done. Have you ever seen Nitish Kumar distributing appointment letters before? It was us who made him distribute appointment letters, and later the central government also followed us. We extend our congratulations to the BJP," the RJD leader said. Nitish Kumar, who was uniting the Opposition to take on BJP until yesterday, took oath as Bihar Chief Minister today with BJP as the new alliance partner.

After days of speculation, Kumar resigned as the Chief Minister of Bihar on Sunday, his second volte face in less than 18 months. Snapping ties with the RJD and Congress, Nitish took oath as the CM of the state and will now be forming a government with BJP's support, the oath-taking of which is going to take place shortly. Nitish Kumar cited the state of affairs being "not right" under the Mahagathbandhan alliance as his reason for quitting. He said that he has been receiving suggestions from everywhere, including his party workers, and he listened to all of them to come to this decision.

"I have resigned as the CM today and have asked the Governor to put an end to this government. Party leaders were giving me advice. I heard what they said and have resigned. The situation was not good. So, we have broken ties," Nitish Kumar told reporters outside the Raj Bhavan.