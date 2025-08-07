Haven't Received ECI Notice Over Two Voter IDs, Claims Tejashwi Yadav

Patna: Leader of Opposition in Bihar Assembly and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Thursday said he has not any received any notice from the Election Commission of India over two voter ID cards issued in his name.

According to reports, a notice was issued by the Election Commission from the office of the Electoral Registration Officer and Sub-Divisional Officer calling for Tejashwi to clarify his stance on the issue by August 8. However, Tejashwi said he has not yet received any notice from the poll panel. "It is their (Election Commission's) fault that they have released two Epic numbers," he said.

The RJD and other Opposition parties have been accusing the Election Commission of not informing them on how many people's names have been deleted from their Assembly constituencies during the SIR exercise in the state.

On the other hand, the Election Commission has released videos and photos on its social media handle which shows the draft list being handed over to the district presidents of the political parties of all districts.

The Election Commission has also released the video statement of the district presidents of all the political parties in which they can be seen admitting that they have received the complete draft voter list. Along with this, the list of the names of the voters deleted from the list has also been given to the district presidents, the ECI said.

But, Tejashwi said in many places more than 100 voters have been mentioned in a single address. "The names of those who have not migrated to other state have also been removed from the voter list. It is completely fake. We will present the evidence in court," he said.

Meanwhile, Tejashwi said India should also impose a 50% tariff on American exports.