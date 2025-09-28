ETV Bharat / state

Exclusive | 'Tejashwi Yadav Reaffirmed As Grand Alliance CM Face, Pending Formal Nod From Allies': RJD Bihar President

Patna: The 2025 Bihar Assembly Elections could be announced any time. Preparations are in full swing across all political parties. The RJD recently appointed Mangani Lal Mandal as its state president, who is from the Dhanuk caste, which is classified as an Extremely Backward Class (EBC) in Bihar.

This EBC status was a key factor in the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) appointing him as its new state president in June 2025. The move was viewed as a strategic effort to attract the votes of the EBC community, which makes up over 36% of Bihar's electorate.

The RJD is confident that a Grand Alliance government will be formed this time under the leadership of Tejashwi Yadav. But the Congress has repeatedly refused to officially endorse him as the Chief Ministerial candidate for the INDIA bloc in the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections. This has led to speculation of a rift between the allies.

However, in an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat, state president Mangani Lal Mandal claimed that Tejashwi will be the next Chief Minister.

ETB: How are the Grand Alliance's preparations?

Mangani Lal Mandal: All the constituent parties of the INDIA Alliance are fully prepared for the assembly elections. Recently, there have been village tours, district-level meetings, and foot marches. Tejashwi Yadav has embarked on a separate tour. This is a combined effort by all the alliance's constituent parties. For 20 years, the government in Bihar has been led by Nitish Kumar, and the public is fed up. People are keen to have this government removed.

ETB: Did Nitish Kumar deceive the extremely backward classes?

Mangani Lal Mandal: For the past 20 years, Nitish Kumar treated the extremely backward community as his bonded labourers. He did not allow the extremely backward community to gain leadership during his tenure. Nitish Kumar ended the current struggle and leadership. He orchestrated a conspiracy to prevent the extremely backward community from progressing. He himself does not come from the backward community, yet he remains its leader. Ram Manohar Lohia had said that class and caste are two things that symbolise exploitation. This needs to be eradicated.

ETB: How do you assess Nitish Kumar’s core vote bank?

Mangani Lal Mandal: The Extremely backward community used to be Nitish Kumar's core vote bank. Women from the extremely backward community used to vote for him, but the situation has become such that Nitish Kumar’s party will have to pay ₹10,000 to each female voter to retain that core vote bank.

ETB: The ₹10,000 for women's self-reliance was given under the Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana, a scheme of the Bihar state government. The transfer was made on September 26, 2025, and involved a total of ₹7,500 crore being deposited via Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) into the bank accounts of 75 lakh women across Bihar. From which head was the money given?

Mangani Lal Mandal: Tejashwi Yadav had promised a social security pension of ₹1,500 per month, which was previously ₹400, but now the government is providing ₹1,100 per month. The ₹1,100 per month that the government is giving has not received cabinet approval. It is also unclear from which head the ₹10,000 was given to the women. Which business will be started with the ₹10,000?" With this money is Nitish Kumar trying to woo the BJP vote bank?

ETB: Is the RJD's agenda being hijacked by the Nitish Kumar government?

Mangani Lal Mandal: Tejashwi Yadav had made several promises to the people if he formed the next government. Whether it's increasing the social security pension to ₹1,500 or providing 200 units of free electricity, the government of the day was making major announcements regarding these issues before the elections. The current government is hijacking the RJD’s agenda.

Rahul Gandhi has also said that the government is stealing their agenda. The government tweets information before any announcement. There is no budget provision for the announcement, but people are informed in advance through tweets. There is no budget provision; whatever is not included in the budget provision is sent as a supplementary provision. But this is not possible right now. Just as Nitish Kumar defrauded the extremely backward classes, women are now being defrauded in the same manner.

