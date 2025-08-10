‘When Will He Get A Notice?’ Tejashwi Yadav Questions ECI, BJP Over Deputy CM Sinha’s Two Voter IDs

Patna: Leader of the Opposition in the Bihar Assembly, Tejashwi Yadav, on Sunday, alleged that the Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha possesses two voter ID cards (EPICs) registered in different assembly constituencies.

Addressing a press conference here today, Tejashwi asked the Election Commission of India (ECI) whether it would issue a notice to the BJP leader Sinha for the violation of electoral laws.

“One EPIC is from Lakhisarai, and another is from Bankipur in Patna. It is a legal offence," he said. “If elections were held in two phases, would he have voted in both phases? When will he be sent a notice?”

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader also mentioned the EPIC numbers and personal details from both cards of Sinha. According to Tejashwi, one card lists Sinha as 57 years old with a serial number of 274, while the second card, showing him as 60 years old, has a different EPIC number and a serial number of 767.

In response to the serious allegations by Tejashwi, Sinha claimed that he had formally applied to transfer his voter registration from Bankipur to Lakhisarai in April 2024 and possessed official documents to prove that. “I have receipts showing that I requested deletion from the old constituency. I vote from only one place. Last time and this time, it was Lakhisarai,” Sinha said.

Additionally, Tejashwi called for the registration of a criminal case against the deputy chief minister for alleged serious violations. He alleged that both SIR (Self-Information for Registration) forms bearing Sinha's signature were submitted for different locations, which raised further questions about the integrity of the process.

“This is a question not just for the BJP but for the Election Commission too. Is the process faulty, or is the Deputy CM defrauding the system?”

Over similar allegations against himself, Tejashwi stated that he received an ECI notice regarding his own EPIC status on August 8 and responded the same day via speed post. A second notice required a response by August 16.

The EPIC row intensified political tensions in Bihar, where electoral conduct remains a key issue ahead of the assembly polls.