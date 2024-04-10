Tejashwi Yadav Lashes out at BJP over 'Eating-Fish Video'; Says 'Posted the Video to Test Their IQ'

Patna (Bihar): RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav hit out at the BJP on Wednesday, April 10, over the controversy surrounding his fish-eating video that went popular on social media and posted: "I posted the video to test their IQ as I intentionally mentioned the date of the clip in the X post,"



On Tuesday, April 9, the first day of the Chaitra Navratri celebration, Yadav uploaded a video to X in which he was seen sharing roti and fish with VIP chairman Mukesh Sahni. In the video, Tejashwi is heard expressing that Sahni prepared the fish and that he is grateful to him for it.

“Today, Mukesh ji has brought fish for lunch. It’s very delicious and has a single bone. Along with this, we have roti, salt, onion and green chilli. This is our only 10-15 minute break during the day as we are busy with the election campaign all day long,” the ex-deputy CM said in the clip.

Mukesh Sahani is then asked to tell the audience what fish his father, RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav, has brought. “This fish is found in Mithilanchal, especially in the Kosi region. It’s called Chechra,” Sahni added.

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) is leading the Mahagathbandhan alliance in the state, which Sahani, a former minister from Bihar, recently joined.



Union Minister Giriraj Singh called it an "insult to sanatan", alleging the former Bihar deputy Chief Minister of carrying out appeasement politics. "Tejashwi Yadav is an 'election sanatani'. They do politics of appeasement by wearing the mask of Sanatan. He is a fan of appeasement, a vote dealer," Singh said.

Bihar deputy chief minister Vijay Sinha remarked, "A few people show themselves as a son of Sanatan but can't accept the values of Sanatan," after the video started to go viral. Although I have nothing against eating customs, I believe that by sharing a video of yourself consuming fish during Navratri, you are illustrating the politics of concession. Although one should be proud of their nation, religion, morals, and society, it is not appropriate to denigrate them. It is hardly a sign of secularism to disparage your own religion. "Santushtikaran ki rajneeti hogi, ab tushtikaran ki nahi," stated Prime Minister Modi emphatically.