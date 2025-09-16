ETV Bharat / state

Tejashwi Yadav Begins Five-Day 'Bihar Adhikar Yatra' From Today

Yadav will kickstart the 'Bihar Adhikar Yatra' from Jehanabad and the yatra will culminate in Vaishali on September 20. According to the itinerary of the yatra, on the first day of the tour, Yadav will interact with party workers in Jehanabad, Nalanda and Fatuha area of Patna throughout the day. He will come back to Patna from where he will proceed with the yatra from Wednesday.

Patna: After Rahul Gandhi's 'Voter Adhikar Yatra', Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and Leader of the Opposition in Bihar assembly, Tejashwi Yadav is embarking on a five-day 'Bihar Adhikar Yatra' from Tuesday.

Tejashwi Yadav's Bihar Adhikar Yatra will pass through Jehanabad, Nalanda, Patna, Begusarai, Khagaria, Madhepura, Saharsa, Supaul, Samastipur, Ujiarpur and will conclude in Vaishali on September 20.

RJD's State Principal General Secretary, Ranvijay Sahu has issued a letter to all the district presidents, MPs-MLAs and other party leaders on the yatra route regarding the preparations for the Bihar yatra in their respective areas. The party leaders have been asked to organise public dialogue at the designated places in the respective assembly constituencies, where workers and common people will participate.

RJD spokesperson Ejaz Ahmed told ETV Bharat on phone that the main purpose of the Bihar Adhikar Yatra starting today under the leadership of Tejashwi Yadav was to make people aware of the interests of Bihar, the “usurping of rights” by the central government, “step-motherly behavior' meted to Bihar and along with issues like unemployment, inflation, education, health and voter rights.

"The so-called double engine government has not shown seriousness on basic issues like employment, farmers' problems and education-health. During the yatra, Tejashwi will raise these questions among the public and expose the policies of the NDA government," Ejaz said.