FIRs Against Tejashwi Yadav In Maharashtra And UP For 'Objectionable' Post On PM Modi

Patna: Former Bihar deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav has been booked in Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh for an alleged objectionable post about Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Police in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district registered a case against Yadav for the post after Milind Narote, BJP MLA from Gadchiroli, filed a complaint against the RJD leader. A police official said that Narote, in his complaint, alleged that Yadav posted an objectionable comment against the prime minister on X ahead of his visit to Gaya, Bihar.

The FIR was registered under sections 196 (promoting enmity between different groups), 356 (defamation), 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke a breach of peace) and 353 (statements that cause public mischief) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the official added.

Similarly, in Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur, police lodged another FIR against Yadav on Friday after BJP leader Shilpi Gupt filed a similar complaint.

"Yesterday, a case was registered against former Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar, Tejashwi Yadav, after a complaint by BJP leader Shilpi Gupta at Sadar Bazar Police Station. A case has been registered against Tejashwi Yadav under Section 153(2) and 197(1)(a). Further legal action is being taken in this matter," said Rajesh Dwivedi, Superintendent of Police, Shahjahanpur.

Objectionable post for which Tejashwi has been booked

On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched projects worth over Rs 13,000 crore in Bihar, where assembly elections are due later this year.

Ahead of PM's visit, Tejashwi Yadav wrote in a post on X on Friday morning: " Today a shop of lies and slogans will be set up in Gaya! Prime Minister, with his boneless tongue, will create a mountain of lies and slogans in Gaya today, but the justice-loving people of Bihar will break these huge mountains of his lies and slogans like Dashrath Manjhi. Give account of my 11 years and the 20 years of the NDA government of 20 years? (Today, a shop of lies and slogans will be set up in Gaya! Prime Minister, with his boneless tongue, will create a mountain of lies and slogans in Gaya today, but the justice-loving people of Bihar will break these huge mountains of his lies and slogans like Dashrath Manjhi. Give an account of your 11 years and the 20 years of the NDA government?)

Along with his post, Yadav shared a cartoonish image that resembled PM Modi. It also carried messages claiming "a shop of lies and slogans will be set up in Gaya."

" Har waade ke jumla hone ki 100% guarantee. (100% guarantee that every promise will be a jumla)," read one of the lines in Hindi on the cartoon.

During his visit to Bihar on Friday, PM Modi charged the INDIA bloc with "trying to protect infiltrators" and shielding those with a corruption taint. The comments came in the backdrop of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar, which, the BJP claims, was needed to "remove names of illegal immigrants from Bangladesh, Nepal and Myanmar from the voters' list".

The EC, which has ordered the exercise in Bihar ahead of assembly polls, has made it clear that SIR will be undertaken across the country in due course. However, the INDIA bloc has been alleging that the exercise in Bihar was aimed at "helping" the BJP-led NDA in assembly polls through wrongful deletion of names of voters.