Bihar: Tejashwi Yadav’s Convoy Involved in Road Accident, Several Security Personnel Injured

Patna: Bihar’s Leader of the Opposition, Tejashwi Yadav, narrowly escaped injury after a road accident involving his convoy occurred late Friday night. The mishap took place around 1:30 AM on the Hajipur-Muzaffarpur highway in the Goraul Sarai police station area, as he was returning to Patna from Madhepura by road. Several security personnel accompanying the convoy sustained injuries in the collision. Upon receiving the information, officials from the Sarai police station arrived at the scene and arrested the truck driver responsible for the crash. The injured were rushed to Sadar Hospital in Hajipur for treatment.

Civil Surgeon Dr. Shyamnandan Prasad confirmed the incident, stating, “An escort vehicle in the Leader of the Opposition's convoy was hit by an unidentified vehicle. All injured personnel are being treated at the hospital. We are closely monitoring their condition and will refer them to a higher medical center if necessary.”

According to information from the Rashtriya Janata Dal, a speeding truck hit three vehicles in Tejashwi Yadav’s convoy during the journey from Madhepura to Patna, injuring multiple security personnel. They revealed that the accident occurred barely five feet from Tejashwi Yadav’s vehicle, highlighting how close the leader came to personal harm, noting that the situation could have been far worse had the impact occurred any closer.

The truck driver attempted to flee the scene after the collision but was apprehended near a toll gate by the Sarai police. He is currently being questioned in custody. When asked about any potential lapse in his security, Tejashwi Yadav termed the incident a “mishap” and urged the authorities to take necessary action. He also emphasised the need for stronger road safety measures.