Tejashwi Attacks Modi, Nitish For Corruption In Bihar, Exposes 'Cash Seizures, Burnt Notes'

Patna: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav put the present National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government on the mat over corruption and attacked chief minister Nitish Kumar, as well as Prime Minister Narendra Modi, over it on Monday.

Terming it an “amazing story of the corruption of Modi and Nitish”, Tejashwi recounted how a team of the Economic Offences Unit (EOU) of the Bihar Police arrived at the house of an engineer close to a powerful minister in the state capital at 1:30 in the night, but his wife did not open the gates till morning.

“They tried to burn currency notes worth around Rs 10 crore in a few hours. The (partially) burnt notes choked the toilet pipes and other drain pipes, and were extricated from them. The bundles of remaining crores of rupees were found in a water storage tank and stuffed in other drain pipes,” he said.

Tejashwi, who happens to be the leader of the Opposition in the Bihar Legislative Assembly, was in Patna as the ongoing Voter Adhikar Yatra, in which he was participating with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and other Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) partners, was on a day's break on Monday.

He added that the situation became such that the municipal corporation officials were called to clean the choked drains in the area. The RJD leader was referring to the EOU raid on state rural works department superintending engineer Vinod Kumar Rai at his Patna residence on Thursday (August 21) after receiving a tip-off that he had carried Rs 5 crore to Patna from his place of posting at Madhubani. He had the additional charge of the Sitamarhi district as well.

When Rai’s wife finally opened the door at around 9:30 am on Friday (August 22), the EOU officials seized Rs 56 lakh cash, ornaments worth Rs 26 lakh, investment papers, and an SUV. They also recovered partially burnt cash from toilet pipes and drains with the help of municipal workers.

Speaking further, Tejashwi also pointed out that a previous raid on an engineer of the building construction department earlier this year had yielded cash worth Rs 11 crore.

“Corruption has increased so much in Bihar that burnt currency notes are choking the drains of the city. All the supporters of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Nitish Kumar can thank Modi–Nitish that one engineer came out to be worth Rs 500 crore, another worth Rs 300 crore, and one more worth Rs 100 crore,” Tejashwi added.

The RJD leader asserted that the situation of bribery at the block and police station levels under the “DK Tax” could be assessed by taking the opinion of the people. “It will provide ground reality,” he said.

“DK Tax” is an acronym used by Tejashwi to target a career bureaucrat considered close to Nitish. Tejashwi also said that the raid on the rural works department engineer was conducted after a tiff between two powerful Bihar ministers over the sharing of billions of rupees acquired through corruption.

Though the RJD leader did not disclose the identity of the ministers, he added that one of them was flying in his own helicopter instead of his party’s. Meanwhile, Umesh Singh Kushwaha, Bihar unit president of Nitish’s Janata Dal United (JDU), hit out at RJD and its allies, terming them a partnership of scamsters.

“The Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance) is a coalition of great scamsters. The RJD and Congress never thought about the people on the lowest rung of the social ladder. Tejashwi and Rahul’s politics is limited to family, while Modi–Nitish are dedicated to the interests of the people,” Umesh added.