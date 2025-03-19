ETV Bharat / state

‘Getting Stronger With Each Summon’: Tejashwi Yadav Fires Back As ED’s Questioned RJD Supremo

Patna: Leader of Opposition in Bihar Assembly Tejashwi Yadav slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday for alleged misuse of central probe agencies and giving step-motherly treatment to Bihar.

This comes following the Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) four-hour questioning of his father, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav in the land-for-jobs-scam case.

Launching a scathing attack, he accused the BJP of targeting opposition leaders as its political tactic but added that such moves would only strengthen his resolve and the people's support in Bihar.

“We are not going to be afraid. How many times have we been called? They feel that Tejashwi is getting weak, but they do not know that I am getting stronger. The people of Bihar will answer them,” Tejashwi told the media here.

‘Criminals are out of control in Bihar.’

Tejashwi also accused Chief Minister Nitish Kumar of failing to protect the state interest and control crime in the state. “Criminals are looting crores in the capital under the nose of CM Nitish. They have become out of control.”

He also claimed that a prestigious maize research centre in Begusarai was being shifted to Karnataka. “The country's general budget has come. Bihar has been treated stepmotherly again. BJP people did not oppose this! Why are both the deputy chief ministers of Bihar silent?” he said.

‘Not even a needle factory in 20 years’

Tejashwi said that the Janata Dal-United (JDU) and its allies ruled Bihar for 20 years, but not even a needle factory was opened in the state. “It is sad that Giriraj Singh, MP from Begusarai, has no interest except in Hindus and Muslims, temples and mosques. He is the textile minister, but Bihar did not get a single textile park,” he alleged.

“'Bihar's minister at the centre, but Bihar's things were sent to Karnataka. The work of giving to Bihar should be done and not snatching whatever is in Bihar,” the LoP said.