‘Getting Stronger With Each Summon’: Tejashwi Yadav Fires Back As ED’s Questioned RJD Supremo

Patna: Leader of Opposition in Bihar Assembly Tejashwi Yadav slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday for alleged misuse of central probe agencies and giving step-motherly treatment to Bihar.
This comes following the Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) four-hour questioning of his father, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav in the land-for-jobs-scam case.
Launching a scathing attack, he accused the BJP of targeting opposition leaders as its political tactic but added that such moves would only strengthen his resolve and the people's support in Bihar.
“We are not going to be afraid. How many times have we been called? They feel that Tejashwi is getting weak, but they do not know that I am getting stronger. The people of Bihar will answer them,” Tejashwi told the media here.
‘Criminals are out of control in Bihar.’
Tejashwi also accused Chief Minister Nitish Kumar of failing to protect the state interest and control crime in the state. “Criminals are looting crores in the capital under the nose of CM Nitish. They have become out of control.”
He also claimed that a prestigious maize research centre in Begusarai was being shifted to Karnataka. “The country's general budget has come. Bihar has been treated stepmotherly again. BJP people did not oppose this! Why are both the deputy chief ministers of Bihar silent?” he said.
‘Not even a needle factory in 20 years’
Tejashwi said that the Janata Dal-United (JDU) and its allies ruled Bihar for 20 years, but not even a needle factory was opened in the state. “It is sad that Giriraj Singh, MP from Begusarai, has no interest except in Hindus and Muslims, temples and mosques. He is the textile minister, but Bihar did not get a single textile park,” he alleged.
“'Bihar's minister at the centre, but Bihar's things were sent to Karnataka. The work of giving to Bihar should be done and not snatching whatever is in Bihar,” the LoP said.
‘Destruction Not Development?’
Tejashwi further said that JD(U) was a part of the central government and had an important role in every decision. “This decision would not have been given without the permission of CM Nitish. His permission will be there in this. What kind of development is this? Is it development or destruction?”
“'Your government is in power and at the centre; what is Bihar CM Nitish Kumar doing? Nitish Kumar is in a state of unconsciousness. CM may not even know; if he knew, did he talk to Narendra Modi or Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh?” Tejashwi said.
‘Preparations o to shift everything out of Bihar’
The RJD leader said that there was no preparation to stop the migration of institutions; preparations are being made to increase migration.
“This is a double-engine government; where is the pace of development? No one is asking questions to CM Nitish. Giriraj Singh said yesterday that he would not let this happen, but that happened. When Lalu Yadav was the railway minister, Bihar got many factories,” he said.
“'Nothing will happen by touching PM Modi's feet. Bihar does not want a CM who touches feet. Where are both the Deputy Chief Ministers missing? Both the deputy chief ministers only know how to abuse Lalu ji and Tejashwi. CM is only worried about his chair,” Tejashwi said.
What is land-for-jobs scam?
Lalu Yadav is accused of transferring the land of the candidates in the Railway Group-D recruitment examination in the name of his family and close ones in exchange for jobs during his tenure as Railway Minister in the Manmohan government between 2004 and 2009. The ED chargesheet mentions the Lalu family's land being found in seven places. The Lalu family is also accused of money laundering worth Rs 600 crore.