Tejashwi Yadav Alleges 8 Crore Voters Being Cut From Bihar List By ECI

Patna: As the preparations for Bihar assembly elections are in full swing, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav has made serious allegations against the Election Commission of India (ECI).
Addressing a press conference at his official residence at 1 Polo Road here on Friday, he alleged that the Election Commission was preparing a new voter list for Bihar by sidelining eight crore voters from it.
“(PM Narendra) Modi ji is scared of defeat in Bihar; that is why (Bihar Chief Minister) Nitish Kumar is going to Delhi repeatedly,” he said.
“The rule of votes means the rule of the small. This government is trying to snatch the rights of the people standing at the last generation of society. Preparations are being made to remove the names of the poor from the voter list in Bihar,” Tejashwi said.
The Leader of Opposition in the Bihar Assembly said that during the monsoon time, 73 per cent of Bihar's land is affected by floods, so people have to either save themselves or go to the Election Commission to show their documents.
“The proof sought by the Election Commission does not include Aadhaar cards and MNREGA job cards as valid,” he said. “Why the Aadhaar card is not being considered for the voter list for the election is not understood,” he questioned.
‘Caste-based census should be done’
The RJD leader asked if the Election Commission could make the voter list again in two months, then why can’t the central government get the caste-based census done in two months?
“We demand that a caste-based census be done within two months,” he said.
Tejashwi was flanked by the National General Secretary of the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) Liberation, Dipankar Bhattacharya, and Congress state president, Rajesh Ram.
Alleged election fraud in Bihar
Speaking to the media, Rajesh alleged that the voter list was tampered with in the same way in Maharashtra before the elections.
“It was proved that the voter list was made illegally in Maharashtra. Now, the same thing is being done in Bihar. This is the purpose for which the BJP government was formed,” the Congress state president said.
“We have been asked to prepare the voters' list of Bihar in two months. Voters' names will be legally deleted in Bihar. All the partners of the INDIA alliance oppose this decision of the Election Commission,” he said.
Congress's National Spokesperson, Pawan Khera, called ECI one of the three monkeys of PM Modi.
“In independent India, documents are being sought again from the second generation. Now in Bihar, the Election Commission is asking people for proof of their place of birth,” he said.
Election Commission blamed
Bhattacharya said that the Election Commission is investigating the birth certificates of 8 crore people of Bihar. “If this was already decided by the Election Commission, then why did it not mention this in the all-party meeting held in Delhi?” he questioned.
The ECI has planned to conduct a special intensive voter list revision campaign in six states, including Bihar. The aim is to remove foreign citizens from the voter list and prepare a reliable voter list.
Elections are to be held in Bihar this year, so this process is being done in Bihar.