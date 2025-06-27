ETV Bharat / state

Tejashwi Yadav Alleges 8 Crore Voters Being Cut From Bihar List By ECI

Patna: As the preparations for Bihar assembly elections are in full swing, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav has made serious allegations against the Election Commission of India (ECI).

Addressing a press conference at his official residence at 1 Polo Road here on Friday, he alleged that the Election Commission was preparing a new voter list for Bihar by sidelining eight crore voters from it.

“(PM Narendra) Modi ji is scared of defeat in Bihar; that is why (Bihar Chief Minister) Nitish Kumar is going to Delhi repeatedly,” he said.

“The rule of votes means the rule of the small. This government is trying to snatch the rights of the people standing at the last generation of society. Preparations are being made to remove the names of the poor from the voter list in Bihar,” Tejashwi said.

The Leader of Opposition in the Bihar Assembly said that during the monsoon time, 73 per cent of Bihar's land is affected by floods, so people have to either save themselves or go to the Election Commission to show their documents.

“The proof sought by the Election Commission does not include Aadhaar cards and MNREGA job cards as valid,” he said. “Why the Aadhaar card is not being considered for the voter list for the election is not understood,” he questioned.

‘Caste-based census should be done’

The RJD leader asked if the Election Commission could make the voter list again in two months, then why can’t the central government get the caste-based census done in two months?

“We demand that a caste-based census be done within two months,” he said.