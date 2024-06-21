Tejashwi Says Attention Diverted From Kingpin After Deputy CM Claims Aide Linked To NEET Paper Leak

Patna: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Friday hit out at Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sinha, who had earlier claimed that the former's aide was linked to alleged NEET paper leak case, saying BJP leader Samrat Choudhary's photograph has surfaced with the main accused.

Yadav also said that he was being dragged into the controversy to divert attention from the kingpin, Amit Anand.

"The Chief Minister should call my personal assistant (Pritam Kumar) and inquire about the matter. The Economic Offences Unit (EOU) is not saying anything but it is only Deputy CM Vijay Sinha who is making such claims. These people are trying to divert the attention from the kingpin. Samrat Chaudhary's picture with the accused has surfaced. What will you say on that?" he asked.

Yadav said that people who are making allegations against him are not aware that they have been raising their voice since May to take action against the accused. "Who is Amit Anand? Why do these people want to save them? Why is the issue being diverted? On Thursday, we had shared the photographs. If someone is guilty, then call him for interrogation. Dragging my name into this matter will not benefit anyone," Yadav said.

Alleging that the future of lakhs of NEET candidates have been messed up, he demanded cancellation of the exam. "Wherever there are BJP-ruled states, be it Bihar, Gujarat or Haryana, the paper has been leaked," he said.

On Thursday, Deputy CM Vijay Sinha had alleged that Yadav's personal assistant booked a room in NHAI guest house for arrested accused Sikandar Yadavendu, who booked the room for his nephew Anurag Yadav, a NEET aspirant. Anurag, who was arrested in this connection, has admitted that the question paper which he was made to memorise was exactly the same that was distributed at the exam hall.

Yadav's personal secretary Pritam Kumar (52) is a resident of Munger district of Bihar. He is an officer of the Bihar Administrative Service and was appointed as Yadav's personal assistant in August 2022.

