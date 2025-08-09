Tejashwi Makes Emotional Appeal On Raksha Bandhan For Votes; Lays Down Blueprint For Bihar's Development

By Dev Raj

Patna: Extending good wishes to the women of Bihar on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan on Saturday, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav made an emotional appeal asking them to tie a ‘rakhi’ in his name and give him their votes in the coming Assembly elections so that he could protect and work for them.

Tejashwi asserted that the 'blueprint' for their welfare was ready, and promised to implement it in the letter and spirit after coming to power. He also lambasted the chief minister Nitish Kumar-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government for its hurry to implement various schemes in the wake of the approaching elections.

Writing an open letter to ‘sisters of Bihar’, the RJD leader said: “After tying rakhi to your brothers, tie one more rakhi in the name of your brother Tejashwi. I cannot visit every home in the state, but I am thinking of the prosperity of every sister and making policies for it.”

“I will need the help of all sisters in implementing them. Take a vow to make Bihar number one, give a rakhi to your brother Tejashwi on the occasion of Rakshabandhan, and a vote in the elections. Whether it is unemployment, inflation, crime, poverty, or corruption, I assure you that I will always protect you like a ‘raksha chakra’ (protective circle) and keep working for all of you. This is my promise to Bihar’s every sister,” the RJD leader added.

Talking about the 'blueprint' for development in the letter, Tejashwi listed the schemes that have been prepared for the people. It was nothing less than an election manifesto, with promises for almost every section of the society, including a ‘BETI’ (daughter) programme to arrange for the income of every girl born in the state.

The list included the Mai-Behen (Mother-daughter) Yojana in which the women in the state would be given Rs 2500 per month, increasing the widow, old age, and disability pension to Rs 1500, providing cooking gas cylinders for Rs 500 to every household, and 200 units of free electricity.

High-quality residential coaching centres, world-class sports training facilities, jobs, employment, free examination form, free to and fro facility to visit examination centres were some of the promises made by Tejashwi, who is the younger son of RJD leaders and former chief ministers Lalu Prasad and Rabri Devi. He also asserted about checking examination paper leaks.

Tejashwi pointed out that the state was a victim of negative politics for the past 20 years and he taught the leaders, who were chanting the word ‘impossible’ in everything, in a short tenure of 17 months that nothing was impossible, especially in the dictionary of a person from Bihar.

“I was taunted about how I would give jobs, or whether I would bring money from my father for it. But I showed them by providing lakhs of jobs. These people (read the ruling dispensation), just like in the past 20 years, are again pretending and promising jobs. They are aping our schemes and pretending to implement them,” Tejashwi added.

The RJD leader’s statement referred to the plethora of announcements by Nitish in which he increased various social security pensions, provided 125 units of free electricity, hiked the honorarium of contractual workers in various sectors in the state.

“I request all sisters with folded hands, not to be misled by the claims of the hypocrites if they want development in Bihar. They should think about how they are trying to do everything, which they could not do in 20 years, in just 20 days after seeing the work done by Tejashwi. What kind of a joke is this with Bihar,” asked the RJD leader in the open letter.

Tejashwi also vowed to bring back Rs 70,000 crore gobbled up by the NDA regime in an alleged scam pertaining to non-submission of utilisation certificates in government works. He added that he would distribute the recovered amount to the sisters across the state for tying the rakhi.

The RJD leader added that the sisters and every resident of Bihar would teach a lesson to the "negative, destructive, incapable, divisive, dictator, corrupt, dilapidated government that patronised criminals", and replace it with the Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance) government.