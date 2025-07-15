Tejashwi Explodes: How Did Foreigners Land On Bihar Voter List?

Patna: As Bihar goes to the 2025 Assembly elections, a political row has kicked up after shocking revelations during the Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the voter rolls surfaced.

The inclusion of names of foreign nationals from Nepal, Bangladesh, and Myanmar has surfaced in electoral lists from Araria, Katihar, Kishanganj, and Purnia—all sensitive border districts—has irked the Opposition, which alleged foul play.

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav has accused the ruling NDA government of indulging in a purposeful “vote bank infiltration.” Serious concerns over electoral integrity and national security were also raised by the RJD. The accusation has caught the Election Commission off guard, which is actively investigating to figure out how these foreign individuals made their way into the official voter rolls.

11 Questions Against EC

Tejashwi Yadav has levelled 11 sharp questions at the Election Commission, accusing the poll panel of indulging in data manipulation. “The Commission claims 80.11% of voters have submitted verification forms, but there is no clarity on how many were genuinely filled, voluntarily submitted, or authenticated with proper documents,” said Tejashwi.

According to Tejashwi, no clear order or SOP has been issued by the Election Commission, which has not issued any formal revised notification. ''The Election Commission did not tell how many counting forms were uploaded without documents or direct participation of voters. It has also not made clear how many of these 4.66 crore digitised forms have been verified with Aadhaar/EPIC. The Election Commission's silence is questionable," Yadav said.

He further alleged that Booth Level Officers (BLOs) are uploading forms using fake thumbprints and without voter consent. According to him, the EC’s numbers mean nothing if they aren't backed by Aadhaar or EPIC validation.

Reality Check From Kishanganj & Purnea

In Kishanganj, booth-level officer Mohammad Danish Iqbal from Booth No. 227 denied the presence of foreign names in the list so far. He mentioned that voters are being verified against the 2003 list and must submit one of 11 approved documents.

However, Kishanganj resident Rehana Khatoon spoke otherwise. A voter of booth number 227, she blamed the "faulty government system". The woman admitted that she faced trouble getting the voter list amended.

"We have been asked for documents we don’t have. I have submitted my Aadhaar card and voter ID card. Not all 11 documents that are being asked for are available with me. The process is chaotic. Still, I agree that foreign names must be deleted." Rehana added.

Allegation of anomalies surfaced ahead of Bihar assembly polls. (ETV Bharat)

In Purnea’s Chimni Bazaar area, BLO Sanjeev Kumar admitted the lapse. "As far as the question of registering the names of foreigners in the voter list is concerned, the purpose of the Election Commission is to identify the right voters. Because there are many such cases in which people have not lived here for years. As many as 10 names in our current list belonged to people who died years ago. These errors exist—but we’re trying to fix them.”

Modi-Shah-Nitish Axis Blamed For Breach

Tejaswi alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar facilitated the silent infiltration for electoral gains. “If nationals of foreign origin are voting in Bihar, then this is a case of treason, not just an administrative failure. How has Modi won 39 out of 40 seats all these years? On whose votes?” Tejashwi questioned.