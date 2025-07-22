Tejashwi Demands Discussion On SIR In The Assembly; Opposition Protest Leads To Adjournment

By Dev Raj

Patna: The Bihar Legislative Assembly session’s second half was also adjourned on Tuesday amid demand by the Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Prasad Yadav for a special discussion in the House on the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and uproarious protest by Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance) legislators.

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi arrived at the Assembly ahead of the post-lunch session, wearing a black kurta as a mark of protest against the SIR. He stood up as soon as the proceedings of the House started, and Speaker Nand Kishore Yadav ordered bills to be taken up.

“The Special Intensive Revision is going on, and this issue is connected to the voters of Bihar. We have been elected by them and have come to the legislative Assembly. Bihar is the birthplace of democracy, yet efforts are being made to destroy it here. We will not allow this to happen,” Tejashwi said.

“You (speaker) and the MLAs of the treasury benches are also elected by them. With regard to the process of revision adopted by the ECI, we want a meeting of the business advisory committee to be called to specially discuss SIR. I make a humble request for this,” Tejashwi added.

The RJD leader also pointed out that the legislative bills would keep coming, but questioned what the meaning of democracy is when the names of voters are removed from the electoral rolls.

“This (legislative Assembly) is the biggest temple of democracy, and if we do not discuss SIR here, then where will we do so?” Tejashwi asked.

Asking the RJD leader to sit down, the speaker pointed out that he had asked the Opposition MLAs staging protests against SIR during the morning session of the House to take their seats, and had assured them that they would be heard.

“I am sorry to say that the Opposition members were not in their seats. They were in the well of the House and did not accept my suggestions. There would be no discussions now, and legislative proceedings would be taken up for consideration,” Nand Kishore said while rejecting Tejashwi’s demand.

Pandemonium erupted immediately in the House, and the Mahagathbandhan MLAs rushed to the well and tried to disrupt the proceedings. They raised slogans condemning SIR and the government, and tried to overturn the Assembly reporters’ tables and chairs placed in front of the speaker's chair.

Six amendment bills pertaining to the religious trust board, Goods and Services Tax, Municipalities, special land survey and settlement, use of agricultural land for non-agricultural purposes, and the right of user over land related to underground pipelines were passed by the Assembly amid commotion by the Opposition MLAs.

The speaker adjourned the House till 11 am on Wednesday as the noise increased.

Also Read

Tejashwi Questions Transparency Of SIR, Says Credibility Of ECI At Stake

Tejashwi Writes To 35 Opposition Leaders To Unite Against SIR