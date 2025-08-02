ETV Bharat / state

Tejashwi Claims His Name Missing In Draft Electoral Rolls; Bihar Deputy CM Refutes

Yadav claimed that he was not provided with any receipt by the booth-level officer who came to his place with an enumeration form.

Tejashwi Claims His Name Missing In Draft Electoral Rolls; Bihar Deputy CM Refutes
Leader of Opposition in the Bihar Assembly and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav addresses a press conference in Patna, Saturday, August 2, 2025. (IANS)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : August 2, 2025 at 3:29 PM IST

2 Min Read

Patna: RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Saturday claimed that his name was missing in the “draft electoral rolls” published by the Election Commission as part of the special intensive revision in Bihar, ahead of the assembly polls. However, Deputy Chief Minister and senior BJP leader refuted the claim, sharing a screenshot, purportedly, of the draft electoral rolls in which Yadav’s details, along with a photograph, could be seen.

At a press conference, Yadav, a former Deputy CM himself, connected his phone to a large screen and tried to search his own EPIC number, which threw up the result “no records found”.The young leader exclaimed, “Now look! I am myself not registered as a voter. This disqualifies me from contesting elections. Perhaps, I cease to be treated as a citizen and stand deprived of the right to live in this house."

Yadav, who is now the leader of the opposition in the state assembly, also claimed that he was not provided with any receipt by the booth-level officer who came to his place with an enumeration form.

"But, leaving nothing to chance, I had photographed myself while handing over my signed and duly filled-up form," the RJD leader said.

Some of the journalists suggested that he look up a printout of the draft electoral rolls, provided to all political parties by the EC on Saturday, and his name might be there.

Yadav shot back, "The online method is what more people have access to. Would you expect someone residing outside Bihar to come down to look up his name in the electoral rolls? My point is to emphasise that when people like us are at the receiving end, what to speak of the common people. I have got to hear that even an IAS officer couple has found their names missing."

The RJD leader had recently caused a flutter by threatening to “boycott” the upcoming polls, alleging that the EC was trying to “help” the ruling NDA through the special intensive revision. He also remarked wryly, “I would like to see if any BJP leader also has his name missing in the draft rolls”.

Meanwhile, Choudhary came out with a post on his X handle, accusing Yadav of “lacking the qualifications” to do a proper search and find his name. “Your name is very much alongside that of your father, respected Lalu Prasad (RJD supremo). You would do better to shut your shop dealing in fraudulent and false claims”, Choudhary claimed.

Also Read

  1. EC Doubles Remuneration For BLOs, Introduces 'Special' SIR Incentive Starting From Bihar

Patna: RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Saturday claimed that his name was missing in the “draft electoral rolls” published by the Election Commission as part of the special intensive revision in Bihar, ahead of the assembly polls. However, Deputy Chief Minister and senior BJP leader refuted the claim, sharing a screenshot, purportedly, of the draft electoral rolls in which Yadav’s details, along with a photograph, could be seen.

At a press conference, Yadav, a former Deputy CM himself, connected his phone to a large screen and tried to search his own EPIC number, which threw up the result “no records found”.The young leader exclaimed, “Now look! I am myself not registered as a voter. This disqualifies me from contesting elections. Perhaps, I cease to be treated as a citizen and stand deprived of the right to live in this house."

Yadav, who is now the leader of the opposition in the state assembly, also claimed that he was not provided with any receipt by the booth-level officer who came to his place with an enumeration form.

"But, leaving nothing to chance, I had photographed myself while handing over my signed and duly filled-up form," the RJD leader said.

Some of the journalists suggested that he look up a printout of the draft electoral rolls, provided to all political parties by the EC on Saturday, and his name might be there.

Yadav shot back, "The online method is what more people have access to. Would you expect someone residing outside Bihar to come down to look up his name in the electoral rolls? My point is to emphasise that when people like us are at the receiving end, what to speak of the common people. I have got to hear that even an IAS officer couple has found their names missing."

The RJD leader had recently caused a flutter by threatening to “boycott” the upcoming polls, alleging that the EC was trying to “help” the ruling NDA through the special intensive revision. He also remarked wryly, “I would like to see if any BJP leader also has his name missing in the draft rolls”.

Meanwhile, Choudhary came out with a post on his X handle, accusing Yadav of “lacking the qualifications” to do a proper search and find his name. “Your name is very much alongside that of your father, respected Lalu Prasad (RJD supremo). You would do better to shut your shop dealing in fraudulent and false claims”, Choudhary claimed.

Also Read

  1. EC Doubles Remuneration For BLOs, Introduces 'Special' SIR Incentive Starting From Bihar

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

ECBIHARSPECIAL INTENSIVE REVISIONBJP LEADER SAMRAT CHOUDHARYRJD LEADER TEJASHWI YADAV

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

Battleground: Bengal's Daughter Tamanna And Her Whizzed Out Birthday Wish For A Hairclip

Beyond Calcium: Why Magnesium Deserves A Spot In Every Indian’s Daily Health Regimen

New Life, New Hopes Away From Naxalism and Wild Animals: Relocated Palamu Villagers Breathe Free

Simple Daily Habits To Age Without Any Injectables On Your Face, And It Will Cost You Less Than Your Morning Latte

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.