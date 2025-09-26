Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: Tej Pratap Floats New Outfit 'Jan Shakti Janata Dal'
Tej Pratap Yadav shared on X a poster of the ‘Jan Shakti Janata Dal’, with himself as the "national president".
Published : September 26, 2025 at 4:55 PM IST
Patna: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) president Lalu Prasad Yadav’s elder son Tej Pratap Yadav, who was recently expelled from the party, on Friday announced that he has floated a new outfit for "a long battle" in Bihar.
The former state minister shared on X a poster of the ‘Jan Shakti Janata Dal’, with himself as the "national president" and a "blackboard" as its poll symbol.
हमलोग बिहार के संपूर्ण विकास के लिए पूर्ण रूप से समर्पित और तत्पर हैं। हमारा मकसद बिहार में संपूर्ण बदलाव कर एक नई व्यवस्था का नव निर्माण करना है।— Tej Pratap Yadav (@TejYadav14) September 25, 2025
हमलोग बिहार के संपूर्ण विकास के लिए लंबी लड़ाई लड़ने को तैयार हैं।#tejpratapyadav #janshaktijantadal #biharelection pic.twitter.com/GxsQHw0WqQ
With the slogan "Jan-Jan ki shakti, jan-jan ka raj, Bihar ka Vikash karenge Tej Pratap" (Power of the People, Rule of the People, Tej Pratap will develop Bihar), Tej Pratap has appealed to the youth to join the party. According to Tej Pratap, the party's core motto is social justice, social rights, and complete change.
Taking to X, the former state minister said, "We are fully dedicated and committed to the complete development of Bihar. Our aim is to bring about a complete transformation in Bihar and build a new system from the ground up. We are ready to fight a long battle for the complete development of Bihar."
Sources in the State Election Commission, Bihar, however, said they were so far not aware of the party getting registered and allotted a symbol. In August, Yadav had claimed that a coalition of five little-known parties had come into being under his leadership.
आज दिनांक: 05/08/2025, स्थान: मौर्य होटल(केसरिया हॉल) में हमारे नेतृत्व में टीम तेज प्रताप यादव के साथ प्रमुख पांच पार्टियों का गठबंधन सह प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस का आयोजन किया गया।— Tej Pratap Yadav (@TejYadav14) August 5, 2025
पार्टियों के नाम निम्न हैं:
1. विकास वंचित इंसान पार्टी(VVIP)
2. भोजपुरिया जन मोर्चा(BJM)
3. प्रगतिशील… pic.twitter.com/nkV37t5qrU
Tej Pratap was expelled from the RJD and the Lalu Prasad Yadav’s family for six years, earlier this year, following a controversy triggered by photos of him with a woman named Anuskha Yadav surfacing on social media. Assembly polls in Bihar are scheduled to be held in October-November later this year. Tej Pratap Yadav had earlier announced that he would contest the upcoming Bihar Assembly election from the Mahua constituency in Vaishali district as an independent candidate.
