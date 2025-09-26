ETV Bharat / state

Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: Tej Pratap Floats New Outfit 'Jan Shakti Janata Dal'

Patna: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) president Lalu Prasad Yadav’s elder son Tej Pratap Yadav, who was recently expelled from the party, on Friday announced that he has floated a new outfit for "a long battle" in Bihar.

The former state minister shared on X a poster of the ‘Jan Shakti Janata Dal’, with himself as the "national president" and a "blackboard" as its poll symbol.

With the slogan "Jan-Jan ki shakti, jan-jan ka raj, Bihar ka Vikash karenge Tej Pratap" (Power of the People, Rule of the People, Tej Pratap will develop Bihar), Tej Pratap has appealed to the youth to join the party. According to Tej Pratap, the party's core motto is social justice, social rights, and complete change.