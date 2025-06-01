'I Just Need Your Trust': Tej Pratap Longs For Lalu, Rabri Love In Emotional Post On His Parents' Marriage Anniversary

Patna: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) president Lalu Prasad’s ‘disowned’ elder son Tej Pratap Yadav posted an emotional message on social media for his parents on the occasion of their 52nd marriage anniversary on Sunday (June 1), pleading for their love and trust. He iterated his devotion to them and slammed greedy traitors in the party for conspiring against him.

“My dear mummy papa… My entire world is limited to both of you. You and your any order is greater than God. I have everything if you are with me. I just need your trust and love and nothing else,” Tej Pratap wrote in his early morning post on the social media platform X.

Writing further, the estranged elder son of Lalu and his former chief minister wife Rabri Devi hit out at people in the party, without taking their names, for conspiring against him. “Papa, had you not been, neither this party would have existed, nor some Jaichand like (a synonym for treacherous) greedy people who indulged in politics against me. Mummy – papa, I just want both of you to always stay healthy and happy,” Tej Pratap further wrote.

Jaichand, also known as Jaichandra or Jayachandra, was a king of the Gahadavala dynasty in the 12th century in the area of the present-day Uttar Pradesh. He is said to have invited Muhammad Ghori (ruler of Ghor in central Afghanistan) in an attempt to settle scores with rival ruler Prithivraj Chauhan, with whom his daughter Samyukta had eloped.

The social media post by Tej Pratap not only showed his love and respect for parents, but also hinted at the people whom he thinks are responsible for his expulsion. It has left RJD leaders guessing and wondering whether he would reveal their names in subsequent posts.

This was the first reaction of Tej Pratap, a week after Lalu disowned and expelled him from the RJD for six years following his revelation on social media about being in a relationship with a girl, Anushka Yadav, for the past 12 years. Several photos and videos of them (Tej Pratap – Anushka) went viral on the internet. He is married to former chief minister Daroga Prasad Rai’s granddaughter Aishwarya Rai. They are living separately and their divorce case is currently pending before the family court in Patna.

Lalu took action against Tej Pratap even though he deleted his social media posts about the girl and claimed that his accounts were hacked. However, Tej Pratap congratulated his younger brother and Leader of Opposition in the Bihar Legislative Assembly, Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, on the birth of a son earlier this week, despite Lalu’s announcement about severing family ties with him. He had also posted a couple of posts criticising the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA), indicating that he has neither left the family, nor the party.

All eyes now are on what Tej Pratap would do or post on the occasion of Lalu’s birthday on June 11. He had always been a cynosure of the eyes of his parents, despite having adopted a maverick lifestyle.