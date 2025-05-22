ETV Bharat / state

Uttarakhand Man Scales Mount Everest, Pays Tribute To Mountaineers Lost Lives In 2022 Avalanche

Rohit, a resident of the Tehri district, waved the tricolour on Mount Everest.

Uttarakhand Man Mount Everest, Pays Tribute To Mountaineers Lost Lives In 2022 Avalanche
Rohit Bhatt waved the tricolour on Mount Everest (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 22, 2025 at 7:39 PM IST

Tehri: Rohit Bhatt, a mountaineer from Uttarakhand, successfully scaled Mount Everest, the world's largest peak, on Thursday morning. Rohit, a resident of the Tehri district of the hill state, waved the tricolour on Mount Everest. During the expedition, he paid tribute to the 29 mountaineers who lost their lives in an avalanche in Uttarakhand. Rohit was accompanied by two others, including a Sherpa, during the tough climb.

Rohit left Uttarakhand in April to climb Mount Everest and climbed from the Nepal side.

The Mountaineer had survived the avalanche in Draupadi Ka Danda 2 in Uttarkashi on October 4, 2022. A team of 41 mountaineers, including 34 trainees and 7 instructors from the Nehru Institute of Mountaineering (NIM), faced the avalanche accident. At least 29 people died in the incident.

After this accident, Rohit took bed rest for a few months and then prepared for mountaineering again. He has conquered Mount Elbrus, the highest peak of the European continent. He also hoisted a 101-feet-long tricolour on Mount Elbrus. He also climbed Mount Kilimanjaro peak of Tanzania, and created a world record by climbing it in three days (16 hours 12 minutes).

Several mountaineers from India have successfully scaled Mount Everest including a group of climbers from Giriperi in Pune.

