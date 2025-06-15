ETV Bharat / state

Five Teenagers Drown In Godavari River In Telangana

The incident occured when a group travelled to Basara and entered the river to perform a ritual bath before offering prayers at Gnana Saraswathi temple.

Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : June 15, 2025 at 4:57 PM IST

Karimnagar: In a tragic incident, five boys drowned in Godavari river near Basara on Sunday while taking a holy dip before visiting a temple, police said. According to Avinash Kumar, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), Bhainsa, a group of around 20 people from Hyderabad had traveled to Basara to offer prayers at the famous Gnana Saraswathi temple.

Before visiting the shrine, five teenagers from the group entered the river for performing a ritual bath. The water level reportedly rose suddenly, sweeping the boys in the strong current.

Rescue teams later recovered the bodies and shifted them to a nearby government hospital, where doctors confirmed that all five died before arrival. The bodies were sent for post-mortem examination, and authorities are awaiting the official report. A case has been registered, he added.

