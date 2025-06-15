Five Teenagers Drown In Godavari River In Telangana

Karimnagar: In a tragic incident, five boys drowned in Godavari river near Basara on Sunday while taking a holy dip before visiting a temple, police said. According to Avinash Kumar, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), Bhainsa, a group of around 20 people from Hyderabad had traveled to Basara to offer prayers at the famous Gnana Saraswathi temple.

Before visiting the shrine, five teenagers from the group entered the river for performing a ritual bath. The water level reportedly rose suddenly, sweeping the boys in the strong current.

Rescue teams later recovered the bodies and shifted them to a nearby government hospital, where doctors confirmed that all five died before arrival. The bodies were sent for post-mortem examination, and authorities are awaiting the official report. A case has been registered, he added.