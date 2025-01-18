ETV Bharat / state

Teenager Raped, Forced To Undergo Abortion In Faridabad, 3 Held

Faridabad: A 16-year-old girl was allegedly raped by three people and forced to undergo an abortion, police here said on Friday. Three people -- Jaswant (37), his friend Sultan and Sikander (55), the victim's neighbour have been arrested in the case, they said.

According to police, they received a complaint from Pradeep Kumar from the child helpline of the District Child Protection Unit in Faridabad reporting that a 16-year-old girl had undergone an abortion after she was raped.

Kumar, in his complaint, said that he had received a call from two NGOs -- Shakti Vahini and Nosrishti Sanstha -- on Tuesday regarding the incident. Upon receiving information, Kumar met the victim who told him that she begged on the roadside to feed her alcoholic father and her younger brother.

Around three months ago, she was looking for her younger brother, when Jaswant, an auto-rickshaw driver who often gave her food, asked her to sit in his vehicle and promised to help her find her brother, police said.

"The victim revealed that Jaswant took her to his room where he and Sultan raped her multiple times. They threatened to kill her if she anyone about it," Kumar told the police.