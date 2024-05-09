Teenager Killed by FaceBook Friend's Family in Rajasthan's Nagaur

Nagaur (Rajasthan): In a shocking incident, the murder of a 17-year-old teenager came to light at Sarang Basni village under the Merta City Police Station area in Rajasthan. Kishore, a student of an institute in Kota had recently cleared NEET. He had come to Sarang Basni to meet one of his social media friends. When the girl's family came to know about the teenager, they beat him up, due to which the teenager died.

The deceased's father Umesh Kumar Kesari is a resident of Madhubani in Bihar and is currently working as Station Superintendent at Taran Taran Railway Station near Amritsar.

Merta Deputy Superintendent of Police Pintu Kumar said that the incident happened on Wednesday. The 17-year-old teenager Santosh Kumar Kesari, son of Umesh Kesari, who was preparing for NEET from a coaching centre in Madhubani Hall, Kota, had come to meet his social media friend.

During this time, the girl's family came to know about this and they beat up the young man. He was seriously injured in the attack and was later admitted to a hospital where doctors declared him dead.

The police informed the deceased's father Umesh Kumar, after which he reached Merta Police Station and a post-mortem was conducted. The father of the deceased has lodged a complaint against the accused. The police handed over the body to his family members after post-mortem. Later, the police arrested the accused and launched a probe into the incident.

