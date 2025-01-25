ETV Bharat / state

Teenager Injured After Giant Wheel Door Falls On Him During Church Festival In Kerala

While watching the giant wheel, one of its doors suddenly detached and fell on the teenager's head, causing severe bleeding and injury.

Representational Image
Representational Image (ANI)
author img

By PTI

Published : Jan 25, 2025, 2:32 PM IST

Kottayam: A teenager sustained serious head injuries after a door from a giant wheel, set up for a church festival, fell on him in Changanassery in this district.

The accident occurred on Friday night when 17-year-old Alan Biju came to watch the annual festivities at the Metropolitan Church, according to police. While watching the giant wheel, one of its doors suddenly detached and fell on his head, causing severe bleeding and injury.

He was quickly taken to a nearby hospital and admitted to the intensive care unit. "We have registered a case under Section 289, 125 A and 125 B of the BNS and will investigate whether there was any security lapse in the arrangements of the festivities," they said.

BNS 289 refers to negligent or rash use of machinery that could injure people or endanger their lives while BNS 125 deals with acts endangering the life or personal safety of others. The boy is said to be stable now. The FIR was registered against unknown persons but those who took the contract and gained sub-contract of the festival would be brought under the investigation, the officer added.

Kottayam: A teenager sustained serious head injuries after a door from a giant wheel, set up for a church festival, fell on him in Changanassery in this district.

The accident occurred on Friday night when 17-year-old Alan Biju came to watch the annual festivities at the Metropolitan Church, according to police. While watching the giant wheel, one of its doors suddenly detached and fell on his head, causing severe bleeding and injury.

He was quickly taken to a nearby hospital and admitted to the intensive care unit. "We have registered a case under Section 289, 125 A and 125 B of the BNS and will investigate whether there was any security lapse in the arrangements of the festivities," they said.

BNS 289 refers to negligent or rash use of machinery that could injure people or endanger their lives while BNS 125 deals with acts endangering the life or personal safety of others. The boy is said to be stable now. The FIR was registered against unknown persons but those who took the contract and gained sub-contract of the festival would be brought under the investigation, the officer added.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

GIANT WHEEL DOOR FALLS ON TEENAGERCHURCH FESTIVAL IN KERALAKERALA

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

National Girl Child Day Special Interview: How First Indian Woman Paralympic Deepa Malik Proved Ability Can Outshine Disability

AI To Affordable Care, What India’s Healthcare Sector Is Hoping For In The Union Budget 2025

Whatever Was Done In Galwan Shouldn’t Get Repeated: Army Chief

IMDb's 20 Most Anticipated Films of 2025: Salman's Sikandar or Yash Starrer Toxic, Which One Topped the List?

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.