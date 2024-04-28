Teenager From Dausa Is Suffering From Serious Brain Disease, Her Father Appeals for Help

Dausa (Rajasthan): A 13-year-old boy in Sikrai subdivision of the Dausa district has been suffering from a serious brain disease for the last two years, due to which he is not able to perform any active on his own.

The boy cannot walk and even eat on his own. The matter is of Khairpur village located in Sikrai subdivision of the district. Doctors at All India Institute Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi have estimated the cost of treatment for this disease to be around Rs 18 to 19 lakh.

In such a situation, the parents sought help from the MLAs, ministers and even Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma for the treatment of their son, but he received only Rs 2 lakh. Now the parents have appealed to all the leaders social organisations to help in the treatment of their son.

13-year-old Deepak, son of Pintu Meena, resident of Khairpur village is suffering from a serious brain disease. Pintu Meena told ETV Bharat after Deepak turned 11-years-old, he started falling on his own while walking.

"We first got him checked at the JK Lone Hospital in Jaipur. He remained admitted there for some time, but he did not get any relief even during the treatment, and due to the illness, his problems kept increasing," Pintu Meena added.

"After about a year, the doctors of JK Lone referred my son to SMS Hospital.I mortgaged my wife's jewelery and got my son treated at the SMS Hospital for about a year. The doctors at the SMS Hospital revealed that my son was suffering from a serious brain disease. On November 21, 2023 they said they were unable to treat the child further," elaborated Pintu.

According to Pintu, his son was admitted to AIIMS in Delhi. "The doctors got my son's genetic test done in Bengaluru. Doctors said the genetic structure of the child's brain is congenitally incomplete, due to which he faces this problem. If timely treatment is not received, the child may die. The doctors have spoken about implanting VNS machine in Deepak's brain. The price of this imported machine is around Rs 11.55 lakh. The doctors have estimated the total cost of my son's treatment to be around Rs 19 lakh," he added.

Pintu said his monthly income was just Rs 10,000. " I own only one bigha of agricultural land and now there is no money left for my son's treatment. I appeal people for financial help during this challenging time so that my child can become normal," Pintu concluded.