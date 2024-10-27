Himachal: Teenager Among Five Killed As Car Rolls Down Gorge In Mandi

Mandi: At least five persons were killed after a car they were travelling in lost control and rolled down a deep ravine in Vardhan village in Chauhar Valley here, police said.
The incident took place late Saturday night when the victims, residents of Dhamchyan village, were heading back home after attending a wedding ceremony in Barot.
Superintendent of Police (SP) Mandi Sakshi Verma told the media that the car went out of control and directly fell nearly 700 meters down the road on Saturday night.
“The next morning, a sheepherder found the car wreckage with bodies and informed other people nearby. Later, the villagers informed the Tikkan Police Post about the accident,” he said.
16-Year-Old Among Deceased
The deceased persons have been named as Rajesh, Gangu, Karna, Sagar, and Ajay. One of them was a 16-year-old boy, while the other four were claimed to be between 25 and 30 years old.
Following the tragic incident, a wave of grief spread in Chauhar Valley. Police stated that they would take all of the bodies into custody and send them to Civil Hospital Joginder Nagar for post-mortem examination before handing them over to the family.
Data On Road Accident Deaths
The recent accident has again put the spotlight on the recurring issue in Himachal Pradesh.
According to the government figures, the state reported 478 road accidents between January 1 and March 31, 2024, which killed 180 persons and injured 687 others.
During the same period in 2023, 558 road accidents killed 248 people and led to 889 injuries.
