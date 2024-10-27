ETV Bharat / state

Himachal: Teenager Among Five Killed As Car Rolls Down Gorge In Mandi

Mandi: At least five persons were killed after a car they were travelling in lost control and rolled down a deep ravine in Vardhan village in Chauhar Valley here, police said.

The incident took place late Saturday night when the victims, residents of Dhamchyan village, were heading back home after attending a wedding ceremony in Barot.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Mandi Sakshi Verma told the media that the car went out of control and directly fell nearly 700 meters down the road on Saturday night.

“The next morning, a sheepherder found the car wreckage with bodies and informed other people nearby. Later, the villagers informed the Tikkan Police Post about the accident,” he said.

16-Year-Old Among Deceased

The deceased persons have been named as Rajesh, Gangu, Karna, Sagar, and Ajay. One of them was a 16-year-old boy, while the other four were claimed to be between 25 and 30 years old.