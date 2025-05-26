ETV Bharat / state

Teenage Son’s ‘Pent-Up Anger’ Ends In Father’s Murder In Uttarakhand

Haridwar: On the night of May 23, a gunshot broke the silence in the quiet village of Hastamoli in Uttarakhand’s Haridwar. At first, it panicked villagers, but they ignored it as an isolated incident—until police uncovered a “crime of revenge” involving a teenage son and a father.

That night, Malkhan, a labourer and a known alcoholic, lay sleeping on a cot outside his home. His wife and younger son slept inside, unaware of the tragedy that changed their lives forever.

Just a few hours ago, Malkhan had a fierce argument with his elder son, the 19-year-old Suraj, often scolded for wasting time on his phone and talking to girls. Despite his resentment, his father would interfere repeatedly.

According to the police, the accused did not like his father's impediment and planned to avenge it this time. “During the night, when everyone was asleep, Suraj saw this as an opportunity and shot dead his father,” they said.

After the fight, Malkhan had gone to bed. But Suraj was still under the influence of the wrath of scolding, and with a 12-bore pistol in hand, he walked towards his father and fired a single shot into his chest.

The sound woke up Malkhan's wife and younger son from their deep sleep, but as nothing was clear, both of them went back to sleep, per police.

“Suraj calmly returned to his bed. At 4 a.m., his mother rose and walked outside to wake Malkhan. But she saw Malkhan lying dead in a blood-soaked state,” said a police officer.