Teenage Girl Sets Herself Ablaze After Attempted Rape In Uttar Pradesh; Accused Arrested

The girl was alone in the house when the accused barged inside and tried to rape her in the Malihabad area of the capital.

Representational image
Representational image (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Mar 2, 2025, 1:08 PM IST

Lucknow: In a shocking incident of sexual assault, a youth allegedly tried to rape a teenage girl, who then set herself ablaze out of embarrassment leaving her critically injured in Uttar Pradesh capital Lucknow on Thursday, police said.

The incident took place in the Malihabad area of the capital where the accused tried to rape a teenager after finding her alone in the house.

The father of the teenager told the police that he was unwell on Thursday morning and went to the hospital with his wife for treatment leaving his daughter alone at home.

It is alleged that the accused Rahul barged into the house and tried to rape the girl. When the teenager raised an alarm in protest, the accused threatened her and fled from the spot as per the girl's parents.

It is learnt that enraged by the act of the youth, the teenage girl set herself on fire in the house. Hearing the screams of the teenager surrounded by flames, people from the vicinity rushed to the spot and doused the flames and shifted her to the civil hospital, where her condition remains stable.

DCP West Vishwajeet Srivastava said that the girl's family has given a written complaint into the incident after which the police have registered an FIR and the youth has been arrested.

