Teenage Girl Killed In AP's Chandragiri In Suspected Honour Killing, Mother Arrested

Tirupati: In a chilling case of suspected honour killing, a 16-year-old girl from a village in Chandragiri mandal, Tirupati district, was allegedly murdered by her mother for continuing her relationship with a Dalit youth. The case, which initially appeared to be a routine death, unravelled after a police investigation exposed the horrifying truth.

The girl, a minor, had fallen in love with a youth from Harijanawada in a nearby village. Disturbed by the relationship, her mother first forced the girl to undergo an abortion upon learning she was pregnant. Despite repeated warnings, the girl continued to meet the young man, even visiting him twice in jail after he was arrested under a POCSO case filed by the mother.

According to police, the mother accused the boy of harassment and had him imprisoned in Chittoor jail. After his recent release, the couple resumed their contact, further enraging the family. The girl's grandmother and uncle also tried to dissuade her, but she remained steadfast.

The situation took a deadly turn last week. When the mother saw her daughter going out with her phone, she reportedly confronted her in a fit of rage. As the confrontation escalated, she allegedly grabbed her daughter from behind, smothering her by covering her mouth and nose. The girl collapsed and died on the spot.

Panicked, the mother locked the house and left for Tirumala, where she worked as a sanitation worker. The next morning, she called her husband and asked him to check on their daughter. Upon discovering the lifeless body, he informed the relatives. In an apparent attempt to destroy evidence, the family cremated the body in a nearby canal area without informing authorities.

The matter came to light four days later, prompting Tirupati district SP Harshavardhan Raju to launch a detailed investigation. During the inquiry, the truth of the honour killing emerged, and the mother has since been taken into custody. Police sources confirmed that the investigation is ongoing, and efforts are underway to trace all those involved in the concealment of the crime.

