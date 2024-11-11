ETV Bharat / state

Girl, 16, Hangs Self In UP Village Over Molestation; Cops Suspended For Ignoring Report

Two policemen were suspended for negligence after a teenage girl hanged herself following a molestation by a youth.

Representational Image
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
By PTI

Published : 2 hours ago

Ballia (UP): A teenage girl allegedly hanged herself in her house in Lakhanpur village, two days after her family filed a complaint with the police accusing a youth of molesting her, police said on Monday. Two policemen were suspended for negligence in the case, an officer said.

Superintendent of Police Vikrant Vir said Head Constable Munib Yadav and Constable Vikas Kumar Yadav, both posted at the Sikandarpur Police Station, were suspended with immediate effect for "gross negligence of duty, indifference, inaction and indiscipline."On Saturday, the 16-year-old girl was found hanging from a fan hook with a dupatta, local Station House Officer Vikrant Vir said.

Two days earlier, her parents had lodged a complaint at the police station accusing a youth of molesting their daughter. According to police, the family claimed she was molested on her way to coaching classes and was also threatened over the phone. The SHO said the two policemen received the complaint but failed to inform their seniors and began an investigation without proper procedure.

