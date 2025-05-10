Girl Killed, Her Friend Gangraped In Bulandshahr; Accused Held After Encounter

Bulandshahr: Two youth accused of raping a minor and pushing her friend from a car leading to her death, were nabbed after an encounter with police on Saturday.

The third youth accused of the crime is still at large. The three had raped the minor in Bulandshahr on the morning of May 7. They pushed the victim's friend from the car and fled. While the girl died, her friend, who was raped by the accused, lodged an FIR with police after the incident. The victim's friend stated that they were picked up by the youth from Surajpur in Greater Noida. She said the victim knew two of the accused.

The victim's friend, a resident of Chilvila Pratapgarh police station, has studied up to Class VIII and is 17 years old. She lives in a rented house with her maternal uncle in Noida and works in a private company. She said on May 6, she left her house with her friend and met Amit (the third accused) in front of Surajpur Court No 3 in Greater Noida.

Amit was in a car with Sandeep. Both of them told the girls they had some work for them. The unsuspecting girls sat in the accused's car and were taken to Jagat Farm where they were forced to consume beer. The accused then roamed around Noida in the car till around 1.30 am.

The victim's friend said the accused told them that they were headed to a dhaba for dinner but instead kept driving. On the way, Gaurav joined them in the car. She said when her friend protested, they pushed her out of the car in Meerut. They then took the other girl to a deserted road and raped her. They also threatened her with dire consequences and dropped her near a temple at Khurja.

The rape victim somehow managed to reach a police station with the help of an unidentified person and filed the FIR. SSP Dinesh Kumar Singh said during probe it came to fore that the accused are from Ghaziabad and Gautam Buddha Nagar.

He said the girl who was thrown out of the car on the way has died and necessary legal action is being taken by the Meerut district police in this regard. "Both the girls are from Pratapgarh and used to work in Noida. It has come to light that one of them was gang-raped. A joint team of Khurja and Arnia police has arrested two accused after an encounter. The third accused is at large and a manhunt has been launched to nab him," he said.