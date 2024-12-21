ETV Bharat / state

Teenage Girl Dies Of Suffocation While Bathing Due To Geyser Leak In UP's Aligarh

The incident happened in Kuldeep Vihar colony on Friday when Mahi's mother had gone to a nearby shop, according to family members.

Teenage Girl Dies Of Suffocation While Bathing Due To Geyser Leak In UP's Aligarh
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
author img

By PTI

Published : 42 minutes ago

Aligarh: A 16-year-old school girl died of asphyxiation while bathing following a geyser gas leak in the bathroom at her house here, police said on Saturday.

The incident happened in Kuldeep Vihar colony on Friday when Mahi's mother had gone to a nearby shop, according to family members. They said that upon returning she found the bathroom door locked and her daughter did not respond to her calls.

Mahi's brother, Madhav said the bathroom door was locked from outside, a precaution the family took due to the girl's previous fainting episodes while bathing.

The door was opened and Mahi was taken to the Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College Hospital where doctors declared her dead upon arrival, the police said. Family sources said that she had fainted in similar circumstances two years ago but had recovered.

They attributed the incident to the lack of ventilation in the bathroom that led to the girl's death.

Aligarh: A 16-year-old school girl died of asphyxiation while bathing following a geyser gas leak in the bathroom at her house here, police said on Saturday.

The incident happened in Kuldeep Vihar colony on Friday when Mahi's mother had gone to a nearby shop, according to family members. They said that upon returning she found the bathroom door locked and her daughter did not respond to her calls.

Mahi's brother, Madhav said the bathroom door was locked from outside, a precaution the family took due to the girl's previous fainting episodes while bathing.

The door was opened and Mahi was taken to the Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College Hospital where doctors declared her dead upon arrival, the police said. Family sources said that she had fainted in similar circumstances two years ago but had recovered.

They attributed the incident to the lack of ventilation in the bathroom that led to the girl's death.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

TEENAGER DIES OF GEYSER LEAKUP GIRL SUFFOCATION

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Sharmila Tagore Interview: 'Portrayal of Women Got Much Better Than Our Times; We Played Only Weepy Roles'

Exclusive | Sania Mirza: "I Was Not Put On The Earth To Just Hit Tennis Balls"

Why India, Sri Lanka Agreed to Humanitarian Approach to Solve Fishermen Issue

India And Canada Engage In Visa Battles

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.