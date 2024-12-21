ETV Bharat / state

Teenage Girl Dies Of Suffocation While Bathing Due To Geyser Leak In UP's Aligarh

Aligarh: A 16-year-old school girl died of asphyxiation while bathing following a geyser gas leak in the bathroom at her house here, police said on Saturday.

The incident happened in Kuldeep Vihar colony on Friday when Mahi's mother had gone to a nearby shop, according to family members. They said that upon returning she found the bathroom door locked and her daughter did not respond to her calls.

Mahi's brother, Madhav said the bathroom door was locked from outside, a precaution the family took due to the girl's previous fainting episodes while bathing.