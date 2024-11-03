ETV Bharat / state

Teenage Girl Admitted To Hospital Following Fire Accident In Hyderabad Dies

Hyderabad: A teenaged girl, who was hospitalised following a fire accident here three days ago in which her grandparents died, succumbed during treatment on Saturday.

The girl breathed her last Saturday morning at a state-run hospital, police said.

Majlis Bachao Tahreek (MBT) spokesperson and former city corporator Amjed Ullah Khan alleged that his requests regarding the girl's treatment to the CM office and other officials met with no response even though Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy had said he had directed officials to ensure best treatment to the teenager.

In a post on X on Friday, the CMO said that Reddy has expressed condolences over the accident. "Yesterday, he directed officials to ensure best treatment and support for Shruti Gupta, the teenager battling for life. We will take total care of her, CM Revanth Reddy garu assured," it said.