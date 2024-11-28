ETV Bharat / state

Teenage Boy Who Committed Suicide In Pune Was Sexually Assaulted By Man: Police

A case was registered under sections of Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita and the POCSO Act for allegedly assaulting and harassing 15-year-old boy which led to suicide.

Representational Image
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
author img

By PTI

Published : 42 seconds ago

Pune: The investigation into the suicide of a 15-year-old boy showed that he was allegedly sexually assaulted and harassed by a 26-year-old sales executive, Pune Police said on Wednesday. Police booked the man on various charges including abetting suicide, an official said. The boy hanged himself at his house on October 15.

"The investigation showed that an unidentified person had sent messages to the boy threatening to make his photos and videos public. Police tracked down the accused," a police officer said. The investigation showed that the man, who works as a sales executive, had sexually assaulted the teenage boy and recorded the act on his mobile phone, he said.

"The accused later started harassing the boy by sending him the photos and videos on his phone, leading to the teenager killing himself," the officer added. A case was registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. No arrest has been made.

Pune: The investigation into the suicide of a 15-year-old boy showed that he was allegedly sexually assaulted and harassed by a 26-year-old sales executive, Pune Police said on Wednesday. Police booked the man on various charges including abetting suicide, an official said. The boy hanged himself at his house on October 15.

"The investigation showed that an unidentified person had sent messages to the boy threatening to make his photos and videos public. Police tracked down the accused," a police officer said. The investigation showed that the man, who works as a sales executive, had sexually assaulted the teenage boy and recorded the act on his mobile phone, he said.

"The accused later started harassing the boy by sending him the photos and videos on his phone, leading to the teenager killing himself," the officer added. A case was registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. No arrest has been made.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

SEXUALLY ASSAULTEDPUNESUICIDEPOCSO ACTTEENAGE BOY COMMITTED SUICIDE

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Could A Water Bottle Obstruct Your Brakes? Dehradun Accident Proves It Can- Know How To Prevent It

Explained - What Is Indictment As Per The US Law?

Menopause; Breaking Silence On The Taboo For Women In India

Kashmiri Sisters Ride The Rainbow To Success In Trout Farming, Harvest 20 Quintals Annually

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.