ETV Bharat / state

Teen Shot Dead Following Dispute In Delhi's Mangolpuri

New Delhi: A 19-year-old man was shot dead following a dispute over a minor issue in outer Delhi's Mangolpuri area, police said on Tuesday.

They said the incident occurred late Monday night and the deceased was identified as Pankaj.

A nephew of the victim said that Pankaj had an altercation with three people from Mangolpuri's K Block.