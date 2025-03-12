Teen Sexually Assaulted By Father, Confides In Teacher At School In Andhra Pradesh

Rajahmundry: A 15-year-old girl, who was allegedly sexually assaulted by her father multiple times, finally confided in her teacher resulting which, a case was registered at Rajahmundry Third Town police station in Andhra Pradesh.

According to police, the crime came to light on Tuesday when a teacher noticed that the victim, a class 8 student, was looking disturbed. While consoling her, the girl burst into tears, saying her father had been sexually assaulting her for the past few months. The teacher then brought the matter to the attention of higher authorities and with their help, filed a police complaint.

In her complaint, the girl stated that some months ago, her father had sexually assaulted her in an intoxicated condition. Ever since that day, he had been frequently committing atrocities on her, she complained.

The accused, a 45-year-old man works as a mechanic. He got married 17 years ago and has three daughters. Due to differences between the couple, the victim's mother left for her maternal house eight years ago. The victim, who was the eldest among the siblings, has been staying with her father for three years. The girl is studying in class 8 at a school in the city.

The police said a case has been registered under POCSO Act against the victim's father and an investigation is underway. The accused is presently absconding, they added.