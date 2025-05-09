ETV Bharat / state

14-Year-Old Kidnapped, Killed By Cousin, Friends In UP's Bijnor

The accused were trying to bury the victim's body in a forest when they were nabbed by police.

A 14-year-old boy was kidnapped and killed by five youth including his cousin at Shivala Kalan in Bijnor district
Ayush (Left), his family and villagers mourn his death (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 9, 2025 at 4:14 PM IST

1 Min Read

Bijnor: A 14-year-old boy was kidnapped and killed by five youth including his cousin at Shivala Kalan in Bijnor district.

The deceased, Ayush was the son of Deepak Kumar at Hussainipur Kala village under Shivala Kalan police station. On May 6, Deepak had lodged a complaint with police stating Ayush had gone missing. A search operation involving local police and SWAT team was conducted but Ayush could not be traced.

On May 8, Deepak and his family received a message from Ayush's kidnappers on Instagram. The kidnappers had sought a ransom of Rs 5 lakhs to release Ayush. During probe, it came to fore that the message was sent by Ayush's cousin Aniket. Police also came to known that Ayush has been murdered by the kidnappers who were burying the body in a forest near Imliya village.

SP Rural Vinay Kumar Singh said a police team rushed to the spot to nab the accused. However, Aniket and the others fired at the police team. Aniket was shot in his leg in retaliatory action by the police. The police team The team caught Aniket along with Anmol, Akash, Nakul and Umesh who during interrogation admitted to have kidnapped Ayush. The accused said as Ayush did not agree to call his family for ransom, they killed him.

Police said Aniket kept misleading the family after kidnapping Ayush. He even joined the others in searching the boy. Aniket had assured to give Rs 2 lakh to Ayush out of the ransom demand of Rs 5 lakh. However, Ayush did not agree. Police recovered Ayush's body and sent it for postmortem.

Singh said apart from the shovel used to dig the ground to bury Ayush's body, a .315 bore pistol, a cartridge, two shells and four mobile phones were recovered from the accused.

Bijnor: A 14-year-old boy was kidnapped and killed by five youth including his cousin at Shivala Kalan in Bijnor district.

The deceased, Ayush was the son of Deepak Kumar at Hussainipur Kala village under Shivala Kalan police station. On May 6, Deepak had lodged a complaint with police stating Ayush had gone missing. A search operation involving local police and SWAT team was conducted but Ayush could not be traced.

On May 8, Deepak and his family received a message from Ayush's kidnappers on Instagram. The kidnappers had sought a ransom of Rs 5 lakhs to release Ayush. During probe, it came to fore that the message was sent by Ayush's cousin Aniket. Police also came to known that Ayush has been murdered by the kidnappers who were burying the body in a forest near Imliya village.

SP Rural Vinay Kumar Singh said a police team rushed to the spot to nab the accused. However, Aniket and the others fired at the police team. Aniket was shot in his leg in retaliatory action by the police. The police team The team caught Aniket along with Anmol, Akash, Nakul and Umesh who during interrogation admitted to have kidnapped Ayush. The accused said as Ayush did not agree to call his family for ransom, they killed him.

Police said Aniket kept misleading the family after kidnapping Ayush. He even joined the others in searching the boy. Aniket had assured to give Rs 2 lakh to Ayush out of the ransom demand of Rs 5 lakh. However, Ayush did not agree. Police recovered Ayush's body and sent it for postmortem.

Singh said apart from the shovel used to dig the ground to bury Ayush's body, a .315 bore pistol, a cartridge, two shells and four mobile phones were recovered from the accused.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

RANSOM TEEN MURDERMURDER ENCOUNTER ACCUSED ARRESTEDAYUSH MURDER POLICE ACTIONBIJNOR

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

Fighting Two Battles, Asansol's Thoibi Loses Life, Wins The Other Topping Class 10 Exams With 674 Marks

Till Death Do Us Part: Bengal Youth Marries Lover On Bier

Are Plants Kept In Quarantine For Years? Yes, The Hidden Battle Scientists Fight To Save Orchards in Himachal

Only For The Goddess: No Sindoor, Conch Bangles, Anklets For Women Of Servitor Community In Odisha Village

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.