14-Year-Old Kidnapped, Killed By Cousin, Friends In UP's Bijnor

Bijnor: A 14-year-old boy was kidnapped and killed by five youth including his cousin at Shivala Kalan in Bijnor district.

The deceased, Ayush was the son of Deepak Kumar at Hussainipur Kala village under Shivala Kalan police station. On May 6, Deepak had lodged a complaint with police stating Ayush had gone missing. A search operation involving local police and SWAT team was conducted but Ayush could not be traced.

On May 8, Deepak and his family received a message from Ayush's kidnappers on Instagram. The kidnappers had sought a ransom of Rs 5 lakhs to release Ayush. During probe, it came to fore that the message was sent by Ayush's cousin Aniket. Police also came to known that Ayush has been murdered by the kidnappers who were burying the body in a forest near Imliya village.

SP Rural Vinay Kumar Singh said a police team rushed to the spot to nab the accused. However, Aniket and the others fired at the police team. Aniket was shot in his leg in retaliatory action by the police. The police team The team caught Aniket along with Anmol, Akash, Nakul and Umesh who during interrogation admitted to have kidnapped Ayush. The accused said as Ayush did not agree to call his family for ransom, they killed him.

Police said Aniket kept misleading the family after kidnapping Ayush. He even joined the others in searching the boy. Aniket had assured to give Rs 2 lakh to Ayush out of the ransom demand of Rs 5 lakh. However, Ayush did not agree. Police recovered Ayush's body and sent it for postmortem.

Singh said apart from the shovel used to dig the ground to bury Ayush's body, a .315 bore pistol, a cartridge, two shells and four mobile phones were recovered from the accused.