ETV Bharat / state

Teen Murders Aged Woman In Hyderabad, Records Video Of Him Jumping On Body

Teen, who worked at shop owned by woman, allegedly killed her in Kushaiguda on April 11 and later recorded video of him jumping on body.

Representational Image
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : April 15, 2025 at 2:29 PM IST

1 Min Read

Hyderabad: A 75-year-old woman was murdered on Tuesday by a migrant worker at her house here, who later recorded a video of him jumping on her body, police said. The incident occurred in Kushaiguda in Kapra Circle in Hyderabad on April 11 and came to light after the teenager shared the video to a relative of the victim, and police were subsequently informed about it on Monday, they said.

According to police, the teen used to work at one of the shops owned by the woman, and allegedly killed her by bludgeoning her head with an iron rod. After murdering her, he put a sari around her neck and tied it to the ceiling fan. He later recorded a video of him jumping on the septuagenarian's body on his phone, a senior police official said.

He then went away after locking the house and later shared the video with a relative of the deceased woman. Police went to the house and broke open the locks, and found the decomposed body of the woman after being informed about the video on Monday.

The teenager seems to have borne a grudge against the woman, a native of Rajasthan, for allegedly abusing him. However, police said they were verifying all angles. The official added that they were ascertaining whether the teenager is a minor and evaluating his mental condition.

Hyderabad: A 75-year-old woman was murdered on Tuesday by a migrant worker at her house here, who later recorded a video of him jumping on her body, police said. The incident occurred in Kushaiguda in Kapra Circle in Hyderabad on April 11 and came to light after the teenager shared the video to a relative of the victim, and police were subsequently informed about it on Monday, they said.

According to police, the teen used to work at one of the shops owned by the woman, and allegedly killed her by bludgeoning her head with an iron rod. After murdering her, he put a sari around her neck and tied it to the ceiling fan. He later recorded a video of him jumping on the septuagenarian's body on his phone, a senior police official said.

He then went away after locking the house and later shared the video with a relative of the deceased woman. Police went to the house and broke open the locks, and found the decomposed body of the woman after being informed about the video on Monday.

The teenager seems to have borne a grudge against the woman, a native of Rajasthan, for allegedly abusing him. However, police said they were verifying all angles. The official added that they were ascertaining whether the teenager is a minor and evaluating his mental condition.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

TEEN KILLS WOMAN IN HYDERABADTEEN MURDERED WOMANKUSHAIGUDAHYDERABAD

Quick Links / Policies

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Artificial Intelligence Proving To Be A Boon For Sugarcane Farmers In Maharashtra

Maharashtra Loses 23 Tigers In Three Months, Govt Eyes Vantara-Like Sanctuary With Anant Ambani's Support

Exclusive: If Tamil Nadu Governor Has Any Self-Respect, He Should Resign, Says Senior Journalist N Ram After SC Verdict

Exclusive: Indian Idol 15 Winner Manasi Ghosh On Dream collaboration With AR Rahman, Debut With Shaan And Mom's Mutton Kasha

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.