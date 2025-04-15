Teen Murders Aged Woman In Hyderabad, Records Video Of Him Jumping On Body

Hyderabad: A 75-year-old woman was murdered on Tuesday by a migrant worker at her house here, who later recorded a video of him jumping on her body, police said. The incident occurred in Kushaiguda in Kapra Circle in Hyderabad on April 11 and came to light after the teenager shared the video to a relative of the victim, and police were subsequently informed about it on Monday, they said.

According to police, the teen used to work at one of the shops owned by the woman, and allegedly killed her by bludgeoning her head with an iron rod. After murdering her, he put a sari around her neck and tied it to the ceiling fan. He later recorded a video of him jumping on the septuagenarian's body on his phone, a senior police official said.

He then went away after locking the house and later shared the video with a relative of the deceased woman. Police went to the house and broke open the locks, and found the decomposed body of the woman after being informed about the video on Monday.

The teenager seems to have borne a grudge against the woman, a native of Rajasthan, for allegedly abusing him. However, police said they were verifying all angles. The official added that they were ascertaining whether the teenager is a minor and evaluating his mental condition.