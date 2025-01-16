ETV Bharat / state

17-Year-Old Beaten To Death By Fellow Inmate At Thrissur Children's Home, Probe Launched

A 17-year-old boy was killed by a 15-year-old fellow inmate at a children's home in Thrissur after a dispute.

17-year-old inmate was beaten to death on Thursday morning at a children's home
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Jan 16, 2025, 6:39 PM IST

Thrissur: A 17-year-old inmate was allegedly beaten to death on Thursday morning at a children's home in Ramavarmapuram in Thrissur following a dispute. The deceased Ankit originally from Uttar Pradesh had been residing at the children's home since 2023, officials said.

The accused, a 15-year-old boy who had joined the home only a month ago, was taken into custody by the Viyyur police, they said.

According to authorities, the two boys had argued the previous night, but the issues had been resolved through a conversation. The 15-year-old boy had sustained an injury to his lower lip during the altercation. In response, he took a hammer from the office room and struck the deceased on the head.

The sound of the blow alerted other inmates, who rushed to the scene and immediately took Ankit to Thrissur Medical College and Hospital, where he was declared dead, officials added.

Thrissur District Collector Arjun Pandian confirmed that two caretakers were present at the time of the incident. He said that an investigation would be conducted to determine their involvement. "An inquiry has been ordered, and action will be decided after its completion," he said.

City Police Commissioner R Ilango clarified that since the perpetrator is under 19, the case will be handled under the Juvenile Justice Act. Commissioner Ilango also said that the caretakers would not be held legally responsible unless further evidence pointed to their involvement.

TAGGED:

THRISUR MURDER THRISSUR CHILDRENS HOME THRISSUR MURDER THRISSUR CHILDRENS HOME MURDER

