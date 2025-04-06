Teen Kidnapped, Gangraped In Muzaffarnagar Hotel, Accused Threaten To Make Video Viral

Muzaffarnagar: A 16-year-old girl was allegedly kidnapped and gangraped in a hotel in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district, police said on Sunday.

Based on the complaint of the victim's brother, a case has been registered at Civil Line police station and efforts are underway to arrest them, they added.

The complaint stated that the incident took place on April 1 when the victim had gone for shopping with her mother. Due to the heavy rush at the market, the two got separated. While her mother searched for her in the premise, she stood waiting outside Company Bagh on Meerut Road. Suddenly, a car stopped by her and two youths from the neighbourhood forcibly took her away. She was taken to a hotel, where she was allegedly raped by the duo.

The complainant further told police that the accused had made a video of the incident and threatened to make it viral if she informed anyone. He said that his sister was very scared after the incident.

Later, the girl's brother reported the matter to the Civil Line police station. After this, a police team reached the spot and talked to the victim and her family members.

Civil Line police station in-charge Ashutosh Kumar Singh said a case has been registered against the accused on the complaint of the victim's brother. The matter is being investigated and the accused will be arrested very soon, Singh said.