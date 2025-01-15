ETV Bharat / state

14-Year-Old Girl Raped On Pretext Of Birthday Celebration In Gurugram

A student of Class 8 was allegedly raped by a youth on the pretext of a birthday party on Sunday night.

Representational Image
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
author img

By PTI

Published : Jan 15, 2025, 6:42 AM IST

Gurugram: A 14-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a youth who invited her to a guest house on the pretext of a birthday party, police said on Tuesday.

According to police, the incident occurred on Sunday night when the rape survivor reportedly left the house without informing her parents. She returned home the next day and narrated her ordeal to her family who then approached the police.

The survivor's mother in her complaint said that her daughter, a student of Class 8, had gone with her 'friend 'Anshu on his bike to celebrate the birthday of another youth, Avinash, police said.

The woman added that Anshu told her daughter they would return after Avinash cut his birthday cake. While Avinash left the guest house, Anshu raped her. "My daughter also revealed that Avinash had raped her twice earlier," the victim's mother said in her complaint.

Based on the mother's complaint, a case was registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act on Monday. The girl was sent to a hospital for medical examination and counselling.

"A special team has been formed to nab the accused. Both the accused are absconding but they will be arrested soon", said a senior police officer.

Gurugram: A 14-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a youth who invited her to a guest house on the pretext of a birthday party, police said on Tuesday.

According to police, the incident occurred on Sunday night when the rape survivor reportedly left the house without informing her parents. She returned home the next day and narrated her ordeal to her family who then approached the police.

The survivor's mother in her complaint said that her daughter, a student of Class 8, had gone with her 'friend 'Anshu on his bike to celebrate the birthday of another youth, Avinash, police said.

The woman added that Anshu told her daughter they would return after Avinash cut his birthday cake. While Avinash left the guest house, Anshu raped her. "My daughter also revealed that Avinash had raped her twice earlier," the victim's mother said in her complaint.

Based on the mother's complaint, a case was registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act on Monday. The girl was sent to a hospital for medical examination and counselling.

"A special team has been formed to nab the accused. Both the accused are absconding but they will be arrested soon", said a senior police officer.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

RAPE CASES IN GURUGRAMRAPE CASESGURUGRAM

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Kashmir Is Freezing But Why Is the Snow In Valley Melting Then? Expert Answers

TN CM Stalin Announces $1-Million Prize For Deciphering Indus Script

Exclusive | Adding Different Types Of Variations To His Bowling Has Helped Bumrah Get Wickets; Opines His Childhood Coach Kishor Trivedi

Shyam Benegal: A Unique Voice of Indian Cinema

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.