Teen Girl Kills Boyfriend In Chhattisgarh’s Raipur; Surrenders With Mother At Police Station
After killing her boyfriend, the girl locked the lodge room, took the deceased's mobile phone, and fled to Bilaspur.
Published : September 30, 2025 at 7:52 AM IST
Raipur: A 16-year-old girl killed her boyfriend following a heated exchange of words at a lodge in Satkar Gali under the Ganj Police Station limits of Chhattisgarh’s Raipur, police said on Monday. The girl then surrendered to the police with her mother.
According to police, the incident happened on Monday evening at Avon Lodge in Satkar Gali, Raman Mandir Ward, where the deceased and the girl had been staying since Saturday. Mohammad Saddam, hailing from Bihar, pursuing an MS in Engineering in the Abhanpur area, was in a relationship with the girl. The girl had travelled from Bilaspur to Raipur to meet him.
Bhavesh Gautam, Station-In-Charge, Ganj Police Station, said, "There was an argument between the boyfriend and the girl, after which she stabbed Mohammad Saddam to death with a sharp-edged weapon." According to the police officer, the reason for the heated exchange of words was an alleged illicit relationship.
After killing her boyfriend, the girl locked the lodge room, took the deceased's mobile phone, and fled to Bilaspur. The Ganj Police received information about the murder in the lodge room on Monday evening. On reaching her home, the girl surrendered at the Koni police station in Bilaspur with her mother. The minor girl confessed to the crime and narrated the incident to the police.
On receiving information from the Koni police station, the Ganj police have detained the minor girl and are conducting a detailed investigation into the case. After completing the inquest and other procedures, the police are making efforts to contact the deceased's family using his mobile phone.
