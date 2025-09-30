ETV Bharat / state

Teen Girl Kills Boyfriend In Chhattisgarh’s Raipur; Surrenders With Mother At Police Station

Raipur: A 16-year-old girl killed her boyfriend following a heated exchange of words at a lodge in Satkar Gali under the Ganj Police Station limits of Chhattisgarh’s Raipur, police said on Monday. The girl then surrendered to the police with her mother.

According to police, the incident happened on Monday evening at Avon Lodge in Satkar Gali, Raman Mandir Ward, where the deceased and the girl had been staying since Saturday. Mohammad Saddam, hailing from Bihar, pursuing an MS in Engineering in the Abhanpur area, was in a relationship with the girl. The girl had travelled from Bilaspur to Raipur to meet him.

Bhavesh Gautam, Station-In-Charge, Ganj Police Station, said, "There was an argument between the boyfriend and the girl, after which she stabbed Mohammad Saddam to death with a sharp-edged weapon." According to the police officer, the reason for the heated exchange of words was an alleged illicit relationship.