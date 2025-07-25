Young Girl Dies After Cyst Surgery In J&K's Doda; MLA Cites Medical Negligence

Jammu: An 11-year-old girl died following a laparoscopic surgery to remove a cyst from her liver at the Government Medical College in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda, officials said on Thursday.

The girl died in an ambulance as she was shifted to the Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) for advanced medical care. Doda MLA Mehraj Malik termed the death a deliberate killing.

According to Dr. Rakesh Bahl, Principal GMC Doda, "The patient underwent a laparoscopic surgical procedure under general anaesthesia after obtaining fully informed high-risk consent from her father. The surgery was conducted successfully by our surgical team, and the intraoperative period remained uneventful. The giant cyst was removed without any immediate complications."

"In the postoperative period, the patient developed an unexplained episode of acute renal shutdown. Following this development, consultations were held with the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and General Surgery teams at SKIMS, Srinagar. Based on the expert opinion and consensus among the treating physicians, anaesthetists, and surgical team, it was decided to shift the patient to SKIMS for advanced management under intensive care and nephrology supervision," the Principal said in a statement.

He added that the girl breathed her last while shifting to SKIMS in an Advanced Life Support Ambulance. "During the transfer, the patient suffered a sudden cardiac arrest and could not be revived," he said. The Principal also offered his complete support to the investigations.

Doda MLA Mehraj Malik alleged that the doctors at GMC Doda deliberately killed the girl. In a social media post, he said, "Doctors at GMC Doda deliberately killed another girl. A surgery for liver Cyst was performed today, and she was killed during surgery. She was then referred to Srinagar after being killed. Now let's see what happens."