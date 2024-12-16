ETV Bharat / state

Teen Who Left Home After Being Scolded By Mother Found Dead In Creek

Teenage girl found dead in creek after nine days in Thane after her mother reprimanded her for spending too much time on her mobile phone.

By PTI

Published : 2 hours ago

Thane: A 15-year-old girl, who left her house earlier this month after her mother reprimanded her for spending too much time on her mobile phone, was found dead in a creek after nine days in the Thane district of Maharashtra, police said on Monday.

The girl resided with her family in the Dombivli area here. On December 5, her mother asked her not to spend too much time on her mobile phone and rather pay attention to her studies. The girl, in a fit of anger, later left the house, the official from Vishnu Nagar police station said.

After failing to find her, her family members filed a missing complaint with the local police the next day. The police subsequently registered an FIR on charges of kidnapping. According to the official, the police had also got a message that on December 5, a girl jumped into a creek from Motagaon bridge in Dombivli.

On Saturday afternoon, a body was in the creek and was identified as that of the teenager by her family members, he said. The body was later sent for postmortem to a government hospital and a case of accidental death was registered, the police said, adding a probe was on into the girl's death.

TEEN GIRL FOUND DEADMOTHER REPRIMANDED HERTHANE DISTRICT

