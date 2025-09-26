Ramanathapuram Teen Dies Of Rabies After Ignoring Dog Bite
The health department has urged immediate treatment and complete vaccination to prevent fatalities
Published : September 26, 2025 at 9:23 AM IST
Ramanathapuram: A 17-year-old boy died of rabies after ignoring a dog bite in Tamil Nadu's Ramanathapuram district, officials said. The incident has raised concerns over the rising dog bite cases in the state.
According to officials, the victim was identified as Raja Prakash, son of Ramanathan, a resident of Kuruvikaaran Street in Annanagar. Raja Prakash worked at a butcher shop here. Officials said that almost two months ago, Raja was chased and bitten by a stray dog. However, instead of getting vaccinated, the boy neglected the wound and did not go to the hospital.
Officials said that within a few days, he began showing unusual symptoms. His parents took him to the Ramanathapuram Government Hospital. Doctors confirmed that he was suffering from rabies and referred him to Madurai Rajaji Government Hospital for advanced treatment. Despite medical efforts, the boy's condition worsened, and he died on Wednesday night.
His body was brought back to Ramanathapuram, where his last rites were performed. Over 100 people attended the funeral. Fearing possible exposure, the district health department administered rabies vaccinations to everyone present at the ceremony as a precautionary measure.
Earlier this week, another victim, Karunanidhi (55), a construction worker from Varadalampattu village in Vellore district, also died of rabies. He was bitten by a stray dog on September 5 while returning from a ration shop. Despite his family's advice, he ignored the injury and did not get proper treatment.
His health deteriorated, and he was admitted to Adukkamparai Government Hospital on September 21. He stopped responding to treatment and died on September 23.
According to the Department of Public Health and Disease Prevention, in 2021, over 3.19 lakh people were bitten by dogs, leading to 19 rabies deaths. The number rose to 3.64 lakh bites and 28 deaths in 2022 and further to 4.41 lakh bites and 18 deaths in 2023. In 2025 so far, more than 3.6 lakh people have been bitten, with 22 deaths already reported.
Health experts warn that untreated dog bites or incomplete vaccinations can be fatal. They said that rabies symptoms usually appear between three weeks and three months. The symptoms include difficulty breathing, fear of water and light, memory loss, and sensitivity to wind.
Also Read