Ramanathapuram Teen Dies Of Rabies After Ignoring Dog Bite

Ramanathapuram: A 17-year-old boy died of rabies after ignoring a dog bite in Tamil Nadu's Ramanathapuram district, officials said. The incident has raised concerns over the rising dog bite cases in the state.

According to officials, the victim was identified as Raja Prakash, son of Ramanathan, a resident of Kuruvikaaran Street in Annanagar. Raja Prakash worked at a butcher shop here. Officials said that almost two months ago, Raja was chased and bitten by a stray dog. However, instead of getting vaccinated, the boy neglected the wound and did not go to the hospital.

Officials said that within a few days, he began showing unusual symptoms. His parents took him to the Ramanathapuram Government Hospital. Doctors confirmed that he was suffering from rabies and referred him to Madurai Rajaji Government Hospital for advanced treatment. Despite medical efforts, the boy's condition worsened, and he died on Wednesday night.

His body was brought back to Ramanathapuram, where his last rites were performed. Over 100 people attended the funeral. Fearing possible exposure, the district health department administered rabies vaccinations to everyone present at the ceremony as a precautionary measure.