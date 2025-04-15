ETV Bharat / state

Teen Boy Detained For Molesting 3-Year-Old Girl In Raipur

The 13-year-old accused has been booked under relevant sections of the BNS and POCSO Act, police said.

Teen Boy Detained For Molesting 3-Year-Old Girl In Raipur
Representational Picture (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : April 15, 2025 at 4:15 PM IST

Raipur: A teenager boy was detained for allegedly molesting a three-year-old girl in a posh area of ​​the city, police said on Tuesday.

Based on a complaint by the girl's family, police registered a case and sent the toddler for medical examination. She was handed over to her parents after the medical examination.

A minor boy living in the neighbourhood was later detained on the basis of suspicion and is presently being interrogating, they added.

Civil Line CSP Ajay Kumar said a case has been registered against a 13-year-old boy for molesting a three-year-old girl. "The accused has been booked under relevant sections of the BNS and the POCSO Act. He was interrogated and will now be presented before the Juvenile Court", Kumar said adding, further investigations are underway.

This incident reminds of a similar case in Durg district on April 6, where a 6-year-old girl had gone missing from her home. When police searched for the girl on the complaint of her family, she was found dead inside the trunk of a locked car. Autopsy later revealed that the girl had been raped. On the basis of CCTV footage, police arrested the accused, who turned out to be none other than the girl's uncle.

