Teen BJP Worker Found Hanging in West Bengal’s Moyna

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Apr 26, 2024, 11:44 AM IST

Updated : Apr 26, 2024, 11:57 AM IST

Dinobondhu Midya

West Bengal, which became known for similar incidents of mysterious deaths just before the 2021 assembly elections, is in the news again for the wrong reason. Dinobondhu Midya, a resident of Goramohol village of East Midnapore, was found dead at a storehouse of betel leaf there.

Kolkata: Poll-related murder returned to haunt West Bengal on Friday when the second phase of Lok Sabha polls are underway in the state as an 18-year-old BJP activist was found dead in mysterious circumstances in Moyna in East Midnapore district. The deceased was identified as Dinobondhu Midya, a resident of Goramohol village.

His body was recovered early Friday morning at a storehouse of betel leaf there. As the cops reached the spot to recover the body, the local people protested and shouted slogans. They claimed that this was a typical case of murder, where the teenager was first killed and then his body was hung to make it appear as a suicide.

The cops of the local police station started an investigation into the matter. According to the family members of the victim, he left his house on Thursday evening carrying his mobile. However, as he did not return home till late hours, his family members tried to contact him over his mobile phone which was switched off. After that, the family members went out searching for him and finally, spotted his body.

The local BJP leadership has accused goons enjoying the backing of the Trinamool Congress as responsible for the tragic incident. The ruling party leaders, however, have rubbished the allegations.

