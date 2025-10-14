ETV Bharat / state

Technical Snag Forces Qatar Airways Flight To Make Emergency Landing In Ahmedabad

The airport authorities said an emergency alert was issued at 2.32 pm for a safe landing of the aircraft and was lifted at 2.38 pm.

The aircraft at the Ahmedabad airport.
The aircraft at the Ahmedabad airport. (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : October 14, 2025 at 5:03 PM IST

Ahmedabad: A flight of Qatar Airways (QR816), en route from Doha to Hong Kong, on Tuesday made an emergency landing at Ahmedabad Airport following a technical snag. The flight landed at the airport at around 2.32 pm, and all passengers are safe and unharmed, the airlines said.

The Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport (SVPIA) authority declared a full emergency after the technical issue was reported, Ahmedabad Airport spokesperson said in an official statement.

The airport authorities said the emergency alert was issued at 2.32 pm to ensure a safe landing of the aircraft. The emergency status was lifted six minutes later, at 2.38 pm, following its landing. Airport operations continued smoothly throughout the incident, with no disruption to other flights.

"Due to a technical issue on an aircraft en route from Doha (DOH) to Hong Kong (HKG), a full emergency was declared on 14 October 2025 at 14:12 hrs at Ahmedabad Airport to enable the aircraft to land. The aircraft landed safely at 14:32 hrs, and the full emergency was withdrawn at 14:38 hrs. Airport operations remained unaffected. SVPIA is committed to safe operations and the safety of passengers and staff," the statement reads as quoted by a news agency.

Sources said technical checks are currently being carried out to assess the condition of the aircraft. If it is deemed fit to resume its flight, the same aircraft will proceed to Hong Kong. Otherwise, Qatar Airways will arrange an alternate aircraft to ensure passengers can continue their travel with minimal delay.

