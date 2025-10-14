ETV Bharat / state

Technical Snag Forces Qatar Airways Flight To Make Emergency Landing In Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad: A flight of Qatar Airways (QR816), en route from Doha to Hong Kong, on Tuesday made an emergency landing at Ahmedabad Airport following a technical snag. The flight landed at the airport at around 2.32 pm, and all passengers are safe and unharmed, the airlines said.

The Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport (SVPIA) authority declared a full emergency after the technical issue was reported, Ahmedabad Airport spokesperson said in an official statement.

The airport authorities said the emergency alert was issued at 2.32 pm to ensure a safe landing of the aircraft. The emergency status was lifted six minutes later, at 2.38 pm, following its landing. Airport operations continued smoothly throughout the incident, with no disruption to other flights.